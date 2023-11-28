In-Silico Drug Discovery Market in North America Holds A Significant Revenue Share - Explained In Detailed

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market- (By Products (Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Consultancy-as-a-Service), By Workflow (Discovery (Target Identification (Bioinformatics, Reverse Docking, Protein Structure Prediction), Target Validation, Lead Discovery (Library Design, Pharmacophore, Pre-Clinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Other Technologies (In-Silico Fishing, RNN for Drug Design)), By Software Type (Molecular modelling and de novo drug design software, Pharmacophore Modelling software), By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market is valued at US$ 2.15 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.23 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.78% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

In-silico drug discovery involves using computational methods and bioinformatics tools to expedite and optimize various stages of the drug development process. This includes identifying and validating drug targets, virtual screening potential compounds, predicting drug properties and toxicity, and optimizing lead compounds. The global in-silico drug discovery market comprises businesses providing software and services for developing novel drugs. To investigate and foretell how therapeutic molecules would possibly behave and interact with their biological targets, scientists utilize computational simulation, modelling, and informatics.



In-silico drug discovery is a time- and money-saving alternative to more conventional experimental methods, allowing researchers to screen, rank, and refine compounds without physically testing them first. Increases in processing speed have opened up promising new avenues for in-silico drug discovery. Faster and more precise simulations, molecular modelling, virtual screening, and big data analysis are all made possible by high-performance computing, which, in turn, speeds up the drug discovery process. The massive amounts of data produced by in-silico drug discovery can be efficiently managed and analyzed using cloud computing technologies. Research efficiency and productivity are increased by cloud-based infrastructure's ability to promote teamwork, data sharing, and specialist software. However, in silico drug discovery can hasten the early stages of drug development, and experimental validation is still necessary to ensure the safety and efficacy of new therapeutic candidates.





Recent Developments:

In May 2023, FAR Biotech and Aragen Life Sciences initiated a collaborative effort to progress the neurodegeneration preclinical program. Aragen has been selected to furnish integrated drug discovery (IDD) services to bolster FAR Biotech's quantum biomodelling approach.

In June 2022, Certara introduced the Simcyp Discovery Simulator, an innovative software specifically developed for scientists engaged in translational research and small-molecule drug discovery. Utilizing physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modelling and simulation, Simcyp Discovery, which was derived from the industry-leading Simcyp Simulator, bolstered confidence in early-stage development decisions.

List of Prominent Players in the In-Silico Drug Discovery Market:

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Curia Global, Inc.

Certara, USA.

Charles River

Chemical Computing Group ULC.

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Dassault Systemes

e-therapeutics plc.

Evotec

Insilico Medicine

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Numerate, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Schrödinger, Inc.

Selvita

Simulations Plus

Tracxn Technologies

WuXi AppTec

Others





In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 2.15 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 9.23 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 17.78% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Products, By Workflow, By Technology, By Software Type, By End User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for the in-silico drug discovery market is fueled by the widespread call for improved methods of combining data storage with computing power. As a result of this amalgamation, the computational analytics community should expect decreased data transfer costs and freed-up channels for further research and communication. Virtual screening is a frequent computer method for detecting hits in the preliminary stages of drug research.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is strict regulations, a shortage of competent individuals and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the in-silico drug discovery market. Regulatory hurdles for in-silico drug development include establishing the validity of computational models and the credibility of virtual screening as accurate predictors of clinical outcomes.

The integration of in-silico methods into drug research requires the establishment of guidelines by regulatory bodies. In silico drug discovery helps speed up the first phases of drug development. Experimental validation is still necessary to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of new drug candidates. A major difficulty in the field is trying to reconcile the discrepancy between theoretical expectations and empirical findings. This alarming rise in the incidence of chronic and infectious disorders such as COVID-19 and chronic kidney disease, as well as governments' increasing focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, are all factors expected to drive the in-silico drug discovery market during the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

The North American in-silico drug discovery market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the huge need for treatments of rare diseases like cystic fibrosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The infrastructure linking manufacturers and retailers is among the most developed in the world, helping the business expand. Besides, Europe had a considerable share in the market because of the region's better healthcare infrastructure, higher per capita income, and more generous reimbursement rules. Furthermore, major competitors in the market and the growing cooperation between major players for market penetration in the area enable an opportunity to grow the global in-silico drug discovery market.





Segmentation of In-Silico Drug Discovery Market-

By Products-

Software

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Consultancy-as-a-Service

By Workflow-

Discovery Target Identification Bioinformatics Reverse Docking Protein Structure Prediction Target Validation Lead Discovery Library Design Pharmacophore

Pre-Clinical Tests

Clinical Trials

By Technology-

Artificial Intelligence

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Other Technologies In-Silico Fishing RNN for Drug Design



By Software Type-

Molecular modelling and de novo drug design software

Pharmacophore Modelling software

By End User-

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

