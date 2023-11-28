Additives Market for EV Adhesives and Sealants Market Booming and Expected to Reach USD 466.6 Bn by 2031 | InsightAce Detailed Report

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Additives Market for EV Adhesives and Sealants - (By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, commercial Vehicles (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)), By Additive Type (Dispersants/Wetting Agents, Defoamers, Rheology Modifiers, Surface Modifiers, Levelling/Flow Agents, Adhesion Promoters, Others), By Product Type (Product Types for Adhesives, Product Types for Sealants), By Function (Interior Components, Exterior Components, Powertrain/Chassis/Under-the-Hood), By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Additives Market for EV Adhesives and Sealants is valued at US$ 90.9 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 466.6 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.15% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The adhesives and sealants additives business has seen an increase in demand due to the rising demand for electric automobiles. Additives play a pivotal role in their performance and practicality in enhancing the strength, chemical resistance, heat resistance, flexibility, and durability of sealants and adhesives. Vehicle components rely on bio-based additives to improve their strength, colour, and safety, optimize processes, and reduce costs. These additives are a more sustainable alternative to typical additives derived from petrochemicals.



Additives also create lightweight adhesive and sealant alternatives to decrease vehicle weight further and maximize battery range. Structural adhesives and sealants are expected to impact bonding and sealing applications for electric vehicle batteries significantly. However, there has yet to be a complete global realization of the broad use of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles (EVs) have greater initial prices and limited charging infrastructure, which are problems in poor and emerging economies. To improve EV performance and range, battery heat management technologies are a primary priority for EV and battery makers.





Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Arkema unveiled an extensive selection of environmentally friendly alternatives and specialized materials designed for use in and around energy storage systems (ESS) and electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Arkema collaborated with the Rhinoceros Project, a consortium whose primary objective was promoting the sustainable reuse and recycling of lithium-ion batteries throughout the European Union.

In Sept 2022, Clariant declared its intention to introduce a plastic additive solution tailored for electric vehicles at the K exhibition in Germany. This innovation is intended to assist the automotive sector in effectively extending battery life, enhancing charging capabilities, facilitating material recycling and reuse, and mitigating carbon emissions.

List of Prominent Players in the Additives Market for EV Adhesives and Sealants Market:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

BYK-Chemie GmbH

Arkema SA.

Clariant International Ltd

Elementis plc

Cabot Corporation

Solvay SA

Afton Chemicals

Allnex GMBH

ANGUS Chemical Company

CHONGQING ACME TECH. CO., LTD.

King Industries, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

OSiC Performance Materials

Others





Additives Market for EV Adhesives and Sealants Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 90.9 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 466.6 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 20.15% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, Volume (Tons) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Additive Type, By Product Type, By Function, By Sales Channel Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for additives in the EV adhesives and sealants market is boosted by the necessity of addressing the growing demand for electric vehicles and lighter materials in EVs. The future of the electric vehicle industry, which relies on the consistent implementation of bold legislation, depends on the additives market for EV adhesives and sealants. Sales of EVs are experiencing a surge and changing far faster than other sectors of the clean energy industry.

Challenges:

The prime challenges are strict regulations, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which are predicted to slow the growth of the additives market for EV adhesives and sealants. Construction product manufacturers are now subject to stricter regulations on marketing their products. These regulations include more stringent labelling and documentation requirements and higher costs associated with external testing.

Regularly, biocides and waste containers receive additional material warnings, which changes the requirements from regulators. To bring their products to market, manufacturers of adhesives and sealants must keep up with the latest trends and regulations. Over the long run, the worldwide market for automotive adhesive tapes will likely be profoundly affected by COVID-19 and hyperinflation. As a result of the epidemic, there have been shifts in consumer behaviour, interruptions to the supply chain, and new government initiatives.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific additives market for EV adhesives and sealants market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because building costs are increasing, and there are many end-use industries. The rising production of batteries and electric vehicles in the region is one element that can propel the market growth. Besides, Europe had a considerable market share due to technological advancements and affluence. A's rise in the purchase of EVs is anticipated to propel increased demand for adhesives in the next years.





Segmentation of Additives Market for EV Adhesives and Sealants Market-

By Vehicle Type-

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Propulsion Type-

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

By Additive Type-

Dispersants/Wetting Agents

Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Surface Modifiers

Levelling/Flow Agents

Adhesion Promoters

Others

By Product Type-

Product Types for Adhesives

Product Types for Sealants

By Function-

Interior Components

Exterior Components

Powertrain/Chassis/Under-the-Hood

By Sales Channel-

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

