Biologics CDMO Market Expected to Reach USD 35.09 Billion with a 10.79% CAGR | Says InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Biologics CDMO Market - (By Cell Type (Mammalian, Non-mammalian), By Product Type (Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Antisense and Molecular Therapy, Vaccines, Other Biologics, Biosimilars)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Biologics CDMO Market is valued at US$ 14.06 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 35.09 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

CDMOs in the biologics sector offer various services, including cell line creation, process development, scale-up, manufacturing, quality control, and regulatory support. These organisations function as strategic partners for pharmaceutical and biotech businesses, allowing them to outsource specific portions of the drug research and manufacturing process, gaining efficiency, knowledge, and flexibility.



The global biologics CDMO market is critical to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, providing specialised services for biologic drug development, manufacture, and testing. Biologics, which are complex molecules obtained from live organisms like proteins, antibodies, and nucleic acids, have become increasingly significant in treating many diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Bioprocessing technology developments, including improvements in cell culture procedures and purification techniques, are increasing the efficiency of biologics manufacturing. With the rising occurence of infectious diseases and increased demand for novel therapeutics, pharma and biotech businesses requiring larger capital investments for advanced technologies are forging alliances with CDMOs, boosting market expansion further.





Recent Developments:

In April 2023, Lonza entered into a partnership with ABL Bio, a company specializing in the development of bispecific antibodies for the treatment of immuno-oncology and neurological illnesses. The purpose of the agreement was to facilitate the advancement and production of ABL Bio's novel bispecific antibody product.

In April 2022, ChimeronBio established a manufacturing collaboration with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) in order to expand its Oncology portfolio to encompass clinics. ChimeronBio chose FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as its partner in the transfer and scalability of its medicinal substance manufacturing method.

List of Prominent Players in the Biologics CDMO Market:

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Lonza Group

Samsung Biologics

NOVARTIS AG

Toyobo Co. Limited

Parexel International Corporation

Catalent Inc.

Binex Co. Limited

AGC Biologics

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

JRS Pharma

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.

Wuxi Biologics

Others





Biologics CDMO Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 14.06 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 35.09 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 10.79% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Cell Type, Product Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The biopharmaceutical pipeline is continuing to grow, with an emphasis on novel therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell-based therapies. As the pipeline expands, so will the demand for specialised CDMO services to serve diverse and complex biologics. Clinical trial globalisation, with studies undertaken in different regions, boosts demand for CDMOs to have a global presence. CDMOs strategically positioned in various regions can provide proximity to major markets and facilitate clinical trial material delivery.

Challenges:

Biologics CDMO faces an array of challenges. These problems may have an impact on the expansion and operations of CDMOs involved in biologics development and manufacture. Risks associated with expanding operations into emerging economies include regulatory conditions, geopolitical stability, and disparities in healthcare infrastructure. When considering worldwide expansion, CDMOs must carefully examine and mitigate these risks. The biopharmaceutical sector is governed by rigorous regulations. CDMOs must follow Good Manufacturing Practise (GMP) standards and negotiate complex regulatory landscapes, which can make maintaining compliance and assuring quality assurance difficult.

Regional Trends:

The North America Biologics CDMO Market is expected to record a remarekable market share in revenue and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The North America Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) market is driven by several factors that represent the region's biopharmaceutical sector leadership. In North America, the pharmaceutical business has shifted towards biologics and speciality treatments. The increasing emphasis on precision medicine and targeted medicines, such as monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell therapies, drives demand for Biologics CDMOs.





Segmentation of Biologics CDMO Market-

By Cell Type-

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

By Product Type-

Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins Antisense and Molecular Therapy Vaccines Other Biologics

Biosimilars

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

