Simfoni Announces Partnership with The Rocket Foundation to Support Reforesting Baran Initiative

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simfoni, a leading provider of spend management solutions, is strengthening its dedication to global sustainability and social impact through a strategic initiative under its philanthropic 'We Care' program. Simfoni has announced an alliance with The Rocket Foundation in support of a visionary project aimed at reforesting and regenerating the Baran region of Rajasthan, India, turning degraded lands into lush, vibrant ecosystems. Simfoni has committed to match-funding for this initiative, emphasizing the significance of proactive corporate responsibility in championing meaningful environmental and social causes.

Simfoni's 'We Care' program not only reflects the company's deep-rooted commitment to social and environmental responsibility but also encourages active participation from the global community. By matching funds raised for The Rocket Foundation, Simfoni empowers its employees, clients, and partners to double their impact, fostering a culture of giving back and amplifying the collective efforts towards these causes. Moreover, Simfoni's involvement extends beyond financial contributions, as the company actively promotes awareness and volunteerism among its team, demonstrating that corporate social responsibility is an integral part of its corporate ethos and operational philosophy.

Rocket Foundation’s ‘Reforesting Baran Project’: A mission to reforest and regenerate the Baran region in Rajasthan, India

Simfoni's collaboration with The Rocket Foundation in support of the ‘Reforesting Baran Project’ is a way the procurement technology company is creating meaningful change on a global scale. Donations to The Reforesting Baran Project will aid in the regeneration of hundreds of square kilometers of degraded forest land, leading to renewed local water cycles, soil rejuvenation, expanded tree cover, and increased biodiversity. This endeavor not only promises significant environmental benefits but also champions the broader community benefits of reforestation and ecosystem regeneration. Beyond environmental restoration, the project will promote arable farming, which in turn will generate income for locals, improve living standards, and boost regional tourism. Simfoni has pledged a standing monthly donation in addition to matching donations made by Simfoni employees, partners, and investors.

While environmental restoration remains at the project's forefront, the broader vision encompasses a ten-year plan aimed at 220 villages and the planting of 350,000 trees. This large-scale endeavor will be a beacon for international research and fundraising campaigns launching in 2024.

The Rocket Foundation, since its inception in 2019, has been supporting underserved communities through projects which build resilience and revive natural ecosystems, for lasting change. With Simfoni's partnership, they can scale their impact through the transformative Reforesting Baran project in India.

Rebecca Berlinger, Chief Operating Officer of The Rocket Foundation said, “This project is about so much more than planting trees. It's about reviving the land, bolstering community resilience, and spreading crucial water literacy across India, using Baran's success as a model. We're excited to get Simfoni's employees and stakeholders involved, even hands-on, in this transformative journey.”

“I am immensely proud of our 'We Care' program and its commitment to making a tangible difference in the world and our partnership with The Rocket Foundation. This partnership is more than just philanthropy; it represents our core belief in the power of collective action to address critical issues like environmental degradation. By matching funds and encouraging active participation, we aim to inspire a wave of positive change, demonstrating that together, we can create a sustainable and equitable future for all," said Chirag Shah, Founder and Executive Chairman at Simfoni.

Simfoni Cares: Double Your Impact

Simfoni's ‘We Care’ initiative epitomizes the companies’ unwavering commitment to fostering positive societal and environmental change by actively supporting employee volunteer work for local charities and broader initiatives. With the overarching goal of sculpting a better world, "Simfoni We Care" envisions a brighter future characterized by transformative change, responsible leadership, and an enduring legacy.

To learn more about Simfoni’s We Care program, or to donate to one of their charitable initiatives, please visit https://simfoni.com/care/.

About Simfoni

Simfoni provides Spend Analytics, Spend Automation and eSourcing solutions to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement and sourcing processes, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.

About The Rocket Foundation

The Rocket Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides support to social entrepreneurs and charitable organizations. Its mission is to identify and support changemakers who are creating a better world, with a focus on Climate, Nature and Community; building resilience through ecosystem regeneration. Through strategic initiatives and collaborative efforts, The Rocket Foundation aims to catalyze positive change and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable global community.