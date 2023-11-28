SalesHood Recognized In The 2023 Gartner ® Market Guide For Revenue Enablement Platforms

San Francisco, California, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading AI revenue enablement platform, is recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms for the third time in a row. This year, the sales enablement remit is expanding beyond sellers to unite sales, customer success, marketing, presales, customer-facing enablement and all revenue functions.

“Our customers are realizing in-quarter improvements in sales productivity, win-rates and pipeline conversions with SalesHood,” says Elay Cohen, SalesHood CEO. “We’re excited to be leading the industry with extensive innovations in AI, sales content management and Digital Sales Rooms to help revenue teams better serve customer needs.”

According to Gartner, “By 2026, 30% of B2B sales cycles will be primarily run through a Digital Sales Room (DSR), which will be used to manage the customer life cycle.”

The report further states: “In a recent Gartner survey of B2B sellers, 55% of respondents agreed that technology Improvements like Gen AI and Digital Sales Rooms will enable sellers to provide high value to customers in new ways."

A complete copy of the 2023 Market Guide can be downloaded here (For Gartner Subscribers only). You can view a demo of SalesHood AI here and SalesHood’s Digital Sales Room technology named Client Sites, here .

About SalesHood

SalesHood’s AI-powered revenue enablement platform quickly creates high performing sales teams by accelerating, automating and augmenting repeatable sales plays. Our mission at SalesHood is to help go-to-market teams quickly and predictably improve sales productivity by selling smarter and always winning. Fast start 2024 with SalesHood’s turnkey sales kickoff solution guaranteed to deliver in-quarter sales results. Companies like Alation, Copado, Ewing-Foley, Olo, Sage, SmartRecruiters, and Planview use SalesHood to realize fast revenue outcomes. For more information, please visit https://saleshood.com/

