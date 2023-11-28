Global Organ Preservation Market Size To Worth USD 0.52 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.2%

New York, United States , Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organ Preservation Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.26 Billion in 2022 to USD 0.52 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Organ preservation refers to the techniques and processes employed to maintain the viability and function of organs outside of the body, typically for transplantation purposes. The main goal of organ preservation is to extend the time between organ retrieval from a donor and transplantation into a recipient, thereby increasing the chances of a successful transplant. Various methods are employed, such as cold storage, where organs are cooled to reduce metabolic activity, and perfusion-based preservation, involving the continuous supply of oxygenated solutions. Recent advancements include hypothermic perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion, which enable better preservation of organs, especially marginal ones.

Global Organ Preservation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (University of Wisconsin Solution, Custodial HTK, Perfadex, and Others), By Technique (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, and Normothermic Machine Perfusion), By Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Lung, Heart, and Pancreas), By End-User (Organ Transplant Centers, Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

In 2022, the UW solutions segment accounted for around 35.6% market share

On the basis of the solution, the global organ preservation market is segmented into university of wisconsin solution, custodial HTK, perfadex, and others. The University of Wisconsin (UW) solutions segment occupies the largest share in the organ preservation market due to its established efficacy and widespread adoption. UW solutions offer a balanced electrolyte composition and protective agents, which effectively minimize cellular damage during preservation. These solutions have a proven track record in improving organ viability and transplant success rates. Their versatility in preserving various organs, along with extensive clinical validation, has solidified their dominance.

The static cold storage segment held the largest market with more than 32.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the technique, the global organ preservation market is segmented into static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion, and normothermic machine perfusion. The static cold storage segment commands the largest share in the organ preservation market due to its long-standing presence and simplicity. Static cold storage involves cooling organs to low temperatures, slowing metabolism and preserving organ function. Its wide adoption is attributed to its ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and established clinical track record. Surgeons are familiar with this method, and its suitability for a range of organs contributes to its dominance.

The kidney segment held the largest market with more than 29.7% revenue share in 2022

Based on the organ type, the global organ preservation market is segmented into kidney, liver, lung, heart, and pancreas. The kidney segment commands the largest share in the organ preservation market due to several factors. Kidney transplantation is the most common type of organ transplant, driven by a high prevalence of end-stage renal diseases. Organ preservation plays a critical role in ensuring successful kidney transplants, as kidneys are sensitive to ischemic damage. Advances in preservation techniques, especially hypothermic and normothermic perfusion, have significantly improved kidney viability and transplant outcomes. The increasing availability of kidneys from deceased and living donors further fuels the demand for effective preservation methods, consolidating the kidney segment's dominant market position.

The organ transplant centers segment to grow at a highest CAGR of around 7.4% during the forecast period

Based on the end-user, the global organ preservation market is segmented into organ transplant centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. The organ transplant centers segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the organ preservation market during the forecast period due to its pivotal role in transplantation processes. As these centers continuously seek to enhance patient outcomes, they are increasingly adopting advanced organ preservation technologies to improve graft quality and transplant success rates. Moreover, collaborations between transplant centers and research institutions drive innovation, fostering the adoption of cutting-edge preservation methods.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 7.6% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate growth in the organ preservation market during the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a growing awareness of transplantation as a treatment option are driving increased demand for organ preservation technologies. Additionally, the region's large population base provides a significant pool of potential organ donors and recipients.

North America dominates the organ preservation market due to several factors. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, a robust network of transplant centers, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases driving the need for organ transplantation contribute to its leadership. Moreover, the region's substantial investments in research and development, coupled with collaborations between academic institutions and industry players, accelerate innovation in organ preservation technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Some of the major players in the global organ preservation market include Paragonix Technologies, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC, TransMedics, OrganOx Limited, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology, Bridge to Life Limited, Waters Medical Systems, Preservation Solutions, Carnamedica, Transplant Biomedicals, and Global Transplant Solutions.

Recent Market Developments

In August 2022, Paragonix Technologies, Inc. has reached a key milestone of preserving over 2,000 donor organs while also delivering Advanced Organ Preservation (AOPT) technology and a statewide clinical support network to transplant institutions. Each of these technologies uses novel preservation methods and has shown to be a considerable improvement over traditional ice and cooler practises.

