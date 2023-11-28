Global High Potency API (HPAPI) Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2029 with Strategic Insights - Environmentally Sustainable Contract Manufacturing of HPAPI at the Forefront

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Potency API (HPAPI) Contract Manufacturing Market(2023 Edition): Analysis By Formulation (Injectables, Oral Solids, Lotions, Others), End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to generate USD 21.12 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 10.89 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global High Potency API Contract Manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.22%.

The research report provides analysis for the historical period of 2019-2022, estimates of 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029. The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, China, India, Japan).

HPAPI contract manufacturing is a dynamic sector of the pharmaceutical industry specialising in the production of potent and complex therapeutic compounds. HPAPIs are distinguished by their substantial potency and low therapeutic quantities, often demanding careful handling as well as manufacturing procedures to guarantee both their safety and effectiveness.



Rising healthcare expenditures, particularly in developing nations, have been a key factor in the expansion of the contract manufacturing sector due to rising HPAPI demand among the local pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their product portfolio. Governments and the private sector are making investments in R&D and improving access to advanced therapies.



Additionally, a growing number of mid-scale pharmaceutical companies is also backing the market growth, as Contract manufacturing enables them to produce such high-potency drugs without making large capital investments.

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $21.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Formulation (Injectables, Oral Solids, Lotions Other Formulations).

The report analyses the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by End Use (Oncology, Antidiabetics, Autoimmune, Other End Uses).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

Geographical expansion

Environmentally Sustainable Contract Manufacturing of HPAPI

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of HPAPI Contract Manufacturing Market

Company Profiles

Lonza

Catalent, Inc.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Pfizer CentreOne

Gentec Pharmaceutical Group

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Corden Pharma International

Curia Global, Inc.

Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC)

Polpharma Group

