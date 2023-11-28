Cattle Management Software Market Report 2023-2030 - Demand for Improved Efficiency & Productivity and Growing Focus on Precision Livestock Farming

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cattle Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sector, By Software Type, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cattle management software market size is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.08% over the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for beef and dairy products, increasing focus on sustainable farming, and technological advancements. As per 2020 to 2029 estimates by OECD-FAO, approximately 81% of global milk production consists of cow milk. India and Pakistan are expected to contribute to more than 30% of the global milk production by 2029.







Furthermore, the OECD predicts increasing milk and fresh dairy product consumption (e.g., butter & cheese) worldwide from 2022 to 2031. With the increasing human population across the globe, the production & consumption of animal protein, such as milk, dairy products, and beef, is expected to grow. The growing demand is estimated to pressure cattle farmers to produce more food, thus propelling the need for technologies that support efficient food production, such as cattle management systems.



Technological advancements are a significant driver in the market for cattle management software. These advancements encompass various technologies that have transformed how cattle farming is conducted. They enable farmers to improve productivity, optimize resource usage, and enhance overall herd management. The development of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), GPS, and remote sensing has made it easier to collect & transmit data from cattle in real-time. This technological progress has opened up new possibilities for cattle management software.



Furthermore, mobile apps are often part of cattle management software solutions. These apps provide farmers with easy-to-use interfaces for data entry, monitoring, and decision-making. They improve accessibility and convenience for users.



Market Report Highlights

Cattle management software helps ranchers and farmers manage their livestock more efficiently by providing real-time data on their cattle's health, location, and behavior. This can lead to better decision-making and improved overall herd management. The presence of multiple companies offering cattle monitoring software solutions can drive innovation and lower prices, making these technologies more accessible to a broader range of farmers globally

Based on sector, the dairy segment dominated the market in 2022 and is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.30% from 2023 to 2030. Dairy cow monitoring systems have a major role in driving the growth of the cattle monitoring systems market. These systems use cutting-edge technology & data analytics to continuously monitor the health, well-being, and production of dairy cows

In terms of software type, the monitoring software segment held the largest revenue share of 62.03% in 2022. Cattle monitoring software can drive demand for cattle software in several ways by providing farmers and ranchers with valuable tools to improve the management & productivity of their cattle operations

The medication tracking software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.89% over the forecast period. It provides a centralized platform for tracking medical histories, vaccinations, and treatments, ensuring that each animal receives appropriate care. Thus, the demand for medication tracking segment is expected to receive a boost during the forecast period

Among end-users, farm owners accounted for the largest market share of over 40.0% in 2022. In contrast, the managers/ operators segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate of more than 8.0% through the forecast period

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of 36.50% in the global market for cattle management software and is expected to advance at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the cattle software market and its growth can be attributed to the increased spending on cow-calf productivity operations, rising demand for cattle slaughter & milk production, emerging cattle diseases, and increasing distribution & trade of cattle

Market Driver Impact Analysis

Demand For Improved Efficiency & Productivity And Growing Focus On Precision Livestock Farming

Increasing Focus On Sustainable Farming

Technological Advancements

Increasing Demand For Beef, Dairy, And Dairy Products

Market Restraint Impact Analysis

High Initial Costs

Lack Of Relevant Knowledge & Training

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3 Cattle Management Software Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics/ Industry Trends

3.2 Estimated Cattle Population, 2022, By Key Countries

3.3 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 End-User Perspective Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 4 Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Cattle Management Software Market By Sectors: Key Takeaways

4.2 Sector Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 55

4.3 Cattle Management Software Market Estimates & Forecast By Sector (USD Million)

4.4 Meat

4.5 Dairy



Chapter 5 Software Type Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Cattle Management Software Market By Software Type: Key Takeaways

5.2 Software Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Cattle Management Software Market Estimates & Forecast By Software Type (USD Million)

5.4 Monitoring Software

5.4.2 Milk Harvesting Management

5.4.3 Reproduction/ Breeding Management

5.4.4 Feeding Management

5.4.5 Health Management

5.4.6 Others (E.G., Equipment & Environmental Monitoring)

5.5 Trading/ Marketing Software

5.6 Medication Tracking Software



Chapter 6 End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Cattle Management Software Market By End-User: Key Takeaways

6.2 End-User Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Cattle Management Software Market Estimates & Forecast By End-User (USD Million)

6.4 Farm Owners

6.5 Managers/ Operators

6.6 Others (E.G., Consultants)



Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Regional Outlook

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Regional Marketplace, Key Takeaways



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

Merck

Afimilk

GEA Group

VAS

Livestock Improvement Corporation

Nedap Livestock Management

Datamars

Inpixon

Breedr

Performance Livestock Analytics

