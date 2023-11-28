Say Goodbye to Slippage with Umbria Network’s Narni Bridge!

London, UK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto traders can bid farewell to slippage with Narni, the fast and cheap liquidity cross-chain bridge.





Umbria Network, a leading force in the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) space, resolves the pricing issues that have long plagued traders with its acclaimed crypto bridge. Slippage, the difference between the expected price of a transaction and the actual executed price, causes inefficiencies and severely impacts user experience. The Narni Bridge removes these frustrations and uncertainties by providing precision cross-chain transfers of crypto assets across multiple blockchains. It eliminates the slippage that often results from market volatility or liquidity challenges, so the price users see is the price they get meaning they can execute at the intended price when bridging crypto.

Key Features of Umbria Network’s Narni Bridge:



Cross-chain compatibility: The Narni Bridge supports interoperability across various blockchain networks – including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance, Arbitrum, Avalanche and Optimism - allowing users to seamlessly transfer assets between different chains without the usual slippage concerns

Fast, low-cost bridging of crypto assets: Umbria’s bridge uses a novel liquidity-supply mechanism, which accelerates time to finality (TTF) and reduces the expense of cross-chain bridging ensuring that users can transfer assets without incurring prohibitively high fees. It streamlines the cross-chain movement of assets by maintaining various assets on multiple chains concurrently within liquidity pools.



Rewards for liquidity providers: The Narni bridge uses crowd-sourced liquidity to facilitate bridging of cryptocurrency assets across chains and generates fee-based rewards to liquidity providers as an incentive for their liquidity provision.



Enhanced cost efficiency: Say goodbye to unexpected costs! The Narni Bridge removes slippage-related expenses, allowing users to transact without the worry of additional, unforeseen charges. This contributes to a more cost-effective and efficient DeFi environment.



Market Transparency: The Narni Bridge enhances market transparency by ensuring that the executed price accurately reflects the market conditions at the time of transaction.



Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc, which acts as Umbria Network’s advisor, administrator and co-ordinator, commented: "The Narni Bridge is a game-changer in the DeFi space and already well-known for facilitating cost-effective and fast cross-chain transactions. By addressing the issue of slippage, it further enhances the overall experience for users, fostering a more efficient, cheap and user-friendly financial ecosystem."



About Umbria Network

The Umbria Network bridge is a capital-efficient, multi-chain asset bridge that enables the cheap and fast bi-directional bridging of crypto assets between the Ethereum Mainnet and a range of EVM-compatible blockchains (Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Fantom, Binance Chain and Optimism).

It uses a novel liquidity provision protocol that greatly decreases the cost of transferring funds between chains in comparison to traditional validator-driven mint/burn, lock/unlock bridges. It also offers a remarkable improvement in speed-to-finality. The bridge facilitates cross-chain migration of assets by simultaneously holding multiple assets on multiple chains in liquidity pools.

The Narni bridge generates fee-based rewards to liquidity providers as an incentive for liquidity provision. There is no lock in period (assets can be unstaked at any time) and no impermanent loss.

Umbria Network won ‘Cryptocurrency Platform Provider of the Year’ in the MoneyAge Awards 2023 - https://moneyage.co.uk/awards/winners23.php



About Online Blockchain Plc

Online Blockchain PLC (LSE: OBC) is a UK-based incubator driving cutting-edge research and development in internet and information-based technologies for the next generation of customers. Established in 1996, OBC has remained at the forefront of the internet evolution, incubating successful online games and creating ADVFN, the leading global financial news platform for retail investors, listed on the London Stock Exchange. Led by a visionary team with over two decades of pioneering experience in technology, Online Blockchain focuses on technical innovation in the blockchain and AI space. The company's notable achievement includes the creation of Umbria Network, a widely acclaimed cross-chain bridge for digital assets.

