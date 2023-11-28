CLS Americas Selects Quest International to Provide Aftermarket Service and Logistics Operations for TRANBERG Laser Ablation System

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc. (CLS), a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation (FLA) systems for urologists, today announced it has selected Quest International, a global aftermarket technical service provider to OEMs, to provide Service and Logistics Operations for the US market. Under the agreement, Quest will provide end to end white glove service management including field services, depot repair, and warehousing and logistics support for CLS’s TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System, a 510(k) medical device for soft tissue ablation.



The CLS TRANBERG System provides safe and effective focal laser ablation of low-to-medium risk prostate tumors, while also preserving healthy tissue to minimize the risk of unwanted side effects such as ED and urinary incontinence.

“CLS Americas is very pleased to partner with Quest International and its excellent reputation and expertise in all aspects of aftermarket service and logistics operations,” stated Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “Our company is experiencing strong growth and interest in the US urology market and Quest will enable us to maximize our operational efficiencies during this time of expansion.”

“Quest is excited to provide Aftermarket Service and Logistics Operations to CLS Americas while they focus on continued market expansion and commercialization of their TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System and minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment,” said Shawn Arshadi, President & CEO of Quest International.

In the US, over one million prostate biopsies are performed every year leading to a diagnosis of prostate cancer for almost 250,000 men. Focal laser ablation of prostate tumors has demonstrated high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

About Quest International

Quest International is the leading global aftermarket service support partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries, including healthcare, industrial, aviation, and government, as well as an IT managed services provider for businesses both large and small. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest is dedicated to meeting the needs of their customers with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions. Follow Quest International on LinkedIn and visit their website, www.questinc.com, for more information about what they can do for your company.

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a trans-perineal or trans-rectal approach. The TRANBERG system is 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate. A TRANBERG FLA Animation Video of the system and procedure is available to watch.

About CLS Americas, Inc.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, based in Los Angeles, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations, and clinical support for the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the US urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, focal laser ablation treatments using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors.

CLS Americas is a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, which has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.com. CLS Americas Contact: Phone: +1 (949) 504-5440, E-mail: contact-us@clinicallaser.com.