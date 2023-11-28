Interface Systems Appoints New Leaders to its Executive Team

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that Sean Foley has been appointed to the role of Chief Revenue Officer and Sunita Mani to the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Over the last decade, Foley was instrumental in building Interface’s Customer Success organization and spearheaded some of the largest deals in the company’s history. In his new position, he will be responsible for leading Interface’s National and Regional Sales, Account Management, and Customer Experience functions.

"Building the Customer Success organization while serving some of the most recognizable brands in the U.S. has been a rewarding journey. I am thrilled to take on this new challenge,” said Foley. “Interface has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients, and I am committed to driving revenue growth and fostering exceptional customer relationships. Together with our talented teams, I am confident that we will continue to achieve new heights and reinforce Interface's position as a technology leader in the retail and restaurant industries."

Sunita Mani joined Interface in 2019. During this time, she was instrumental in elevating Interface’s brand visibility, driving revenue growth, and enriching customer experiences. In her new position, Mani will be responsible for leading Interface’s Marketing, Sales Enablement, Strategic Alliance and Business Development, and Governance teams.

"Over the past few years, I've witnessed the incredible passion and dedication of our team in driving innovation and building a brand that truly resonates with our customers,” said Mani. “We will continue to increase our market share, foster strategic alliances, and elevate the overall customer experience. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to further enhance Interface's presence in the market and contribute to Interface's continued success and growth."

Interface’s CEO, Brent Duncan, added: “Sean and Sunita have made impactful contributions to Interface’s ongoing success. They are amazing team leaders and trusted stewards of our business. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise to our executive

team. I have full confidence that their strategic vision and integrity will further propel Interface Systems to new heights, reinforcing our position as a leading managed service provider in the industry.”

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

