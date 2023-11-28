Giving Tuesday 2023: DCG Giving, a Dave Cantin Group Nonprofit, Donates More Than a Quarter Million Dollars to Boost Pediatric Cancer Research and Treatment Nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading advisor to retail automotive groups and their owners, celebrates Giving Tuesday alongside its nonprofit partner DCG Giving, which has donated $300,000 to the Hope & Heroes Research Initiative and local organizations of the Children’s Oncology Group (COG) throughout the country.



DCG’s financial gift supports COG efforts at the Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center; Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami; Phoenix Children’s Hospital; and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.









“I am grateful to all the benefactors within the automotive industry who supported DCG Giving with their generous donations. This critical funding for clinical research will help transform the lives of children and young adults,” said Dave Cantin, President and CEO of The Dave Cantin Group. “Only through further clinical research will we be able to actually transform their lives, paving the way for more successful cancer treatments.”



The campaign was hallmarked with a $50,000 donation to the Hope & Heroes Research Initiative at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson in New Jersey, in honor of Michael Rendine, who lost his battle to cancer earlier this year. He was a leading force in the automotive retail business in New Jersey and the former co-owner of Crystal Toyota-Mazda. The Hope & Heroes Research Initiative includes seven hospitals across the tri-state area that will benefit from this donation.

Although the work of finding cures for all forms of pediatric cancer is far from over, a great deal of progress has been made. Today, many childhood cancers have very high five-year survival rates, including higher than 90% survival rate for lymphoid leukemia (mostly acute lymphoblastic leukemia), according to the National Cancer Institute.

Throughout the year, DCG Giving has been raising awareness and allocating funds for the fight against pediatric cancers, with a special focus on research that will deliver the next generation of more effective treatments with fewer side effects. In February, DCG Giving’s fundraising Heavyweight Dinner – headlined by legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson – during the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) annual show in Dallas raised more than $250,000 for the cause. This event focused the automotive industry’s attention on the great need for more childhood cancer research funding.

DCG Giving continually supports local pediatric cancer charities from coast to coast. Visit DCG Giving to learn more about its efforts and to donate.

About Dave Cantin Group

Headquartered in New York, NY, The Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a leading advisor to retail automotive groups and their owners. The Company also serves a variety of adjacent industries including automotive, motorcycle, powersports, heavy trucks, and recreational vehicles. DCG caters to the financial, transactional, and advisory needs of its clients throughout the dealership lifecycle, with particularly deep expertise as an advisor on both the buy-side and the sell-side of the M&A process. Through its media division, DCG produces the #1 downloaded automotive podcast, Dealer News Today. The company’s nonprofit partner, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide through its support of the Children’s Oncology Group. For more information, please visit www.davecantingroup.com.

