CanLift Achieves 100% Growth Rate in Two Years, Exhibits Scalability in a Competitive Market

Burlington, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd. (“CanLift” or the “Company”), one of Ontario’s largest independently owned lift equipment providers, has achieved a remarkable 100% growth rate in just two years, affirming its status as a scalable enterprise. The Company operates from two locations based in Burlington and London, Ontario with a dedicated workforce of over 45 employees. CanLift has strategically positioned itself for success with a fleet of over 1,100 machines and substantial investments in its infrastructure including trucks, drivers, and mechanics.

CanLift’s growth is a result of a holistic business model that prioritizes workforce development, product diversification, strategic expansion, and logistical efficiency. The Company’s ability to navigate exponential growth while preserving its foundational values that derive from being a family-owned and operated business has drawn in a diverse clientele and veteran industry staff. "I joined CanLift because of its growth-oriented vision,” says Joe Gould, CanLift’s Director of Business Development who has served in various leadership positions at renowned companies within the equipment and machinery sectors. “In a market dominated by multinationals and private equity, our accessibility, hands-on approach, and commitment to customer satisfaction sets us apart from our competitors."

The availability of fleet equipment for both rental and purchase has also been integral to the Company’s success. "Our recent investment in over 100 large boom lifts ranging in size from 80 to 185 ft is a testament to our growth and innovation. We believe that by introducing higher-reaching aerial platforms, we can provide our customers with an alternative to traditional suppliers in this market segment,” comments Johnny Dragicevic, CanLift’s Managing Partner.

CanLift prides itself on a service-centric approach, combining a competent and passionate sales team, a highly skilled service team, and a reputable network of partners with a large fleet of new and used equipment.

About CanLift

Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial lift equipment , earthmoving machinery , and material handling equipment from top industry manufacturers like XCMG, Skyjack, Genie, JLG, and more. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently owned lift equipment providers in the province. CanLift’s experienced sales team and highly skilled service team go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. For more information, visit https://www.canlift.ca/ .

