Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market To Worth USD 81.3 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 10.4%

New York, United States , Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size To Grow from USD 58.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 81.3 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period.

A Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) gathers and utilises waste heat generated during various industrial operations or energy generation in order to improve overall efficiency and reduce energy waste. Many industrial processes, such as the production of power, commodities, and chemicals, result in the production of a sizable amount of heat, which is frequently emitted into the environment. Systems for reclaiming waste heat are made to take this heat and transform it into useful energy, improving the process' overall energy efficiency. By enabling energy that would otherwise be lost to be collected and used again, systems for recovering waste heat from industrial processes significantly boost the processes' overall energy efficiency. Industries can gradually reduce their reliance on external energy sources and save money.

COVID 19 Impact

Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and quarantine measures taken in response to the pandemic may have had an impact on global supply chains, delaying the production and shipping of parts required for waste heat recovery systems. Project deadlines and installation plans might have been affected. Due to the pandemic's decreased industrial activity and unpredictable economic climate, projects requiring the deployment of waste heat recovery systems may have been postponed or terminated. Businesses may have put off capital investments to conserve money. The pandemic caused slowdowns or temporary shutdowns in several industries. This has a direct impact on waste heat generation because these systems often recover heat from industrial operations. Reduced industrial activity may have contributed to lower waste heat availability.

Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact By Application (Pre Heating, Steam & Power Generation), By End-use (Petroleum Refinery, Chemical, Cement), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Application Insights

Power and steam generation segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global waste heat recovery system market is segmented into Pre Heating, Steam & Power Generation. Among these, the power and steam generation segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Industries can use thermal energy that would otherwise be wasted to produce electricity from waste heat. Because it eliminates the need for additional fuel consumption for power production, recovered waste heat can result in significant energy cost reductions. Waste heat recovery systems for steam generation can improve the efficiency of industrial processes that utilise steam, such as heating, drying, and other manufacturing processes. Traditional energy sources can be used in conjunction with or in place of the recovered heat. Less dependency on external power plants and energy suppliers is achieved by utilising the power and steam generated by waste heat recovery systems for on-site use.

End Use Insights

Petroleum refinery segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the end use, the global waste heat recovery system market is segmented into Petroleum Refinery, Chemical, Cement. As refining processes generate a lot of waste heat and consume a lot of energy, the petroleum refinery category has the highest market share over the forecast period. Businesses like petroleum refineries consume a lot of energy for various activities like heating and distillation. Waste heat recovery systems can catch and reuse some of this heat, increasing energy efficiency and bringing down costs. In petroleum refineries, large amounts of steam are required for a variety of processes. The enormous demand for steam at the refinery can be met with the use of systems for recovering waste heat. Throughout the refining process, significant volumes of waste heat are generated, typically in the form of flue gases and hot process streams.

North America is dominating the market over the forecast period

North America holds the largest market share and is dominating the market over the forecast period. Due to growing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability, industries in North America are looking at waste heat recovery systems as a way to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. Waste heat recovery is a trend that supports the use of renewable energy sources in industrial processes. When renewable energy sources are scarce, waste heat can be used to enhance their production and provide consistent energy. As new enterprises and industrial facilities are created or extended in North America, waste heat recovery technologies can be integrated, optimising energy efficiency from the outset.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, which is seeing tremendous industrial growth, the manufacturing, power generation, and chemical industries are all expanding. Energy-efficient solutions, like waste heat recovery systems, are needed due to the significant amount of waste heat produced by this growth. Due to the increased energy demand in the Asia-Pacific region, focus has been put on maximising energy consumption. It is possible to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs by using systems for recovering waste heat. The growing urbanisation and population growth are what are driving the need for electricity and other energy sources. Systems for collecting waste heat offer a way to increase electricity production without relying solely on conventional energy sources.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Major vendors Alstom (France), ABB (Switzerland), John Wood Group PLC (U.K.), Ormat Technologies Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Echogen Power Systems Inc. (U.S.), Econotherm Limited (U.K.), Thermax Limited (India), Siemens (Germany), Cool Energy Inc. (U.S.), DEC (China), Harbin Electric Corporation co.,Ltd (China), BIHL (U.K.), AURA (Germany), Exergy International Srl (Italy), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Other Key Venders

Recent Market Developments

In August 2022, Lafarge Emirates Cement announced plans to construct an organic Rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat recovery (WHR) plant at its cement manufacturing facility in Fujairah.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Waste Heat Recovery System Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Waste Heat Recovery System Market, Application Analysis

Pre Heating

Steam & Power Generation

Waste Heat Recovery System Market, End Use Analysis

Petroleum Refinery

Chemical

Cement

Waste Heat Recovery System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



