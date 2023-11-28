Polyester Fiber Market Global Forecast Report to 2028 - High Demand from Textile & Apparel Industry to Drive Market

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyester Fiber Market by Form (Solid and Hollow), Grade (PET Polyester Fiber and Pcdt Polyester Fiber), Product type (PFY and PSF), Application (Textile & Apparel, Home Furnishing, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyester fiber's estimated global market size is USD 102.2 billion in 2023, and it is anticipated to reach USD 151.6 billion by 2028. Between 2023 and 2028, this growth is anticipated to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The increasing demand for polyester fiber can be attributed to a multitude of significant factors. Firstly, the sheer versatility of polyester fiber renders it a prime candidate for an extensive array of applications, spanning from textiles and attire to industrial and technological uses. Its durability, resistance to creases, and straightforward maintenance have collectively catapulted it to being a favored choice within the fashion and home furnishings sectors. Moreover, polyester's compatibility with other fibers, such as cotton, serves to enhance the performance of textile products. Furthermore, its cost-effectiveness and relative ease of production have firmly established it as the material of choice for manufacturers. In a world increasingly conscientious of the environment, polyester's recyclability and ongoing sustainability initiatives have bolstered its ascent in popularity, as more ecologically-friendly variants continue to emerge. Consequently, the demand for polyester fiber continues to grow across a wide number of industries, propelled by its adaptability, endurance, and eco-conscious innovations.

Textile & Apparel is the largest application segment in terms volume and value.

In 2022, the market for polyester fiber was dominated by the textile & apparel application. It will be the leading the application segment in the global kaolin market and it is expected to keep growing in the near future. Polyester fiber's distinctive combination of attributes, such as exceptional durability, resistance to wrinkles, and color retention, render it a prime selection for textiles and clothing. This adaptability extends to a wide array of items, from everyday attire to high-performance sportswear. The textile and apparel industry has effectively harnessed polyester fiber's potential, creating an array of styles that cater to diverse consumer preferences and fashion trends, making it the industry's undeniable leader. Moreover, the global population's exponential growth, coupled with the rapid urbanization unfolding before us, has given rise to a burgeoning demand for affordable and stylish clothing. Polyester fiber is impeccably positioned to meet this surge in demand, owing to its cost-effectiveness, ease of maintenance, and adaptability.

PET polyester fiber segment is to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Throughout the forecast period, the PET polyester fiber segment is anticipated to grow most significantly. PET polyester fiber is preferred across many applications due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. It's used in textiles, clothing, home furnishings, and industry because of its remarkable strength, durability, and resistance to environmental factors. Moreover, it's recognized for its recyclability, which aligns with global sustainability goals. As technology advances and environmental concerns become more important, the demand for PET polyester fiber is expected to keep growing, making it a fundamental component of the global fiber industry.

Solid form of polyester fiber is to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

Solid polyester fiber is the largest segment of global polyester fiber market in 2022. The segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. This is primarily due to its remarkable adaptability and exceptional qualities. Solid polyester fiber can be used in a wide variety of applications, from textiles and clothing to industrial and technical uses, making it highly sought after in today's consumer-driven world. Its reputation is built on its durability and resilience, as it can withstand the test of time and endure wear and tear, which is highly valued in products that need to last and remain strong.

Asia Pacific is the leading market for polyester fiber.

An extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific polyester fiber market has been conducted, taking into account South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia and the rest of the region. Due to demographic changes, increasing economic conditions in emerging economies, and the continued trend of modernization, this region presents a very promising market for polyester. The Asia-Pacific region's ever-evolving consumer landscape, combined with government support for the textile industry, firmly establishes the region as a significant contributor to the global demand for polyester fiber.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Polyester Fiber's Adaptability to Various Applications

Cost Effectiveness

Restraints

Polyester Fiber's Limited Breathability

Opportunities

Growth by Evolving Fashion Trends and Active Lifestyles

Various Customization Needs

Challenges

Microplastic Pollution Due to Excessive Use

Quality Concern Due to Complex Process

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $102.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $151.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Polyester Filament Yarn to be Faster-Growing Polyester Fiber During Forecast Period

Solid Form Segment to Lead Polyester Fiber Market

Pet Polyester to Lead Polyester Fiber Market

Home Furnishing to be Second-Fastest-Growing Application of Polyester Fiber

China to be Largest Country in Polyester Fiber Market

Asia-Pacific Dominated Polyester Fiber Market in 2022

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Polyester Fiber Market -High Demand from Textile & Apparel Industry to Drive Market

Polyester Fiber Market, by Type - Polyester Filament Yarn Dominated Overall Market

Polyester Fiber Market, by Grade and Region - Asia-Pacific to be Largest Polyester Fiber Market

Polyester Fiber Market, by Application - Textile & Apparel to Lead Polyester Fiber Market

Polyester Fiber Market, by Key Country - China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

