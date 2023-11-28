Kyrio first authorized OpenSync testing lab in the Americas

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyrio, a subsidiary of CableLabs focused on software and testing solutions for the broadband industry, is the first vendor test lab in the Americas, authorized to test OpenSync integrated hardware. As an authorized vendor lab, Kyrio certifies OpenSync implementations on Wi-Fi equipment.

“With our full ecosystem of testing capabilities and world-class lab equipment, Kyrio is not only the go-to destination for full product life cycle Wi-Fi testing, but we also now offer OpenSync certification,” said Jason Lauer, Kyrio’s Vice President of Engineering & Operations. “By providing certification for wireless devices, Kyrio is a ‘one-stop shop’ for device testing needs, whether that is Wi-Fi, PON, or DOCSIS.”

OpenSync, is an open-source, software-defined networking framework that delivers and modifies programmable services at scale in customer premise equipment and consumer networking devices. OpenSync certification comprises three test cycles:

Functional testing; Customer experience testing; and Security testing.

“As a neutral, state-of-the-art testing lab based in the United States, Kyrio is well positioned to provide outstanding support to vendors seeking to enable their hardware with OpenSync,” said Alain Shen, Head of OpenSync Business Development and Partnerships at Plume. “We look forward to collaborating with Kyrio and leveraging their testing capabilities to drive time to market for our vendors, while maintaining high standards for performance and reliability.”

Kyrio’s 14,000-square-foot testing labs feature an expansive set of network equipment, multiple cable modem termination systems and a 5,000-square-foot test house, all equipped with advanced traffic/signal generation and measurement tools. The company’s testing support will facilitate the OpenSync certification process for new and upgraded devices.

Suppliers benefit from Kyrio’s testing services in the following ways:

Trusted results: With a well-earned reputation for trustworthy, verifiable results, Kyrio’s experience, knowledge and world-class test equipment provide peace of mind. Plus, as a CableLabs subsidiary, Kyrio has relationships with global network operators and their suppliers and offers credible recommendations for strategic testing.

World-class testing: The first OpenSync-authorized testing lab in the Americas, Kyrio enables suppliers and service providers worldwide to save time and money by testing their products within the United States of America. If a problem is uncovered during testing, companies can visit on-site or virtually through remote lab connectivity and view the information collected that they need to correct the issue.

For more information about how Kyrio’s comprehensive, neutral equipment testing services, software solutions and security services connect technology to deliver a seamless user experience, visit kyrio.com.





About Kyrio

Kyrio’s mission is to create economic and strategic value for network operators and their suppliers. Over 100 network operators and network equipment suppliers trust Kyrio to deliver innovative and impactful software solutions and provide industry-leading broadband testing and validation services. Kyrio is a wholly owned subsidiary of CableLabs. To learn more about Kyrio, please visit kyrio.com.





About OpenSync

OpenSync is the only open-source software-defined networking SDN framework that transforms how services are managed and delivered from the cloud control plane. With over 2.5 billion connected devices, it empowers CSPs, ODMs, consumer device manufacturers, and cloud service developers to deliver smart home residential and intelligent small business services quickly, scalably, and reliably. It harmonizes with industry-standard SDKs, such as RDK-B and OpenWRT, offering unmatched flexibility. Join us on this transformative journey towards the future of service delivery today.





For more information, visit https://www.opensync.io/

Follow OpenSync on LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/connect2opensync/





