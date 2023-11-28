Assembly Software Wins “Practice Management Innovation Of The Year” In 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe, today announced that Assembly Software , the visionary creators of Neos, the acclaimed case management solution for the legal industry, has received the “Practice Management Innovation of the Year” award in the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Assembly Software’s flagship product, Neos, combines configurable workflows, embedded AI, seamless integrations, and powerful analytics to help lawyers and firms achieve their best outcomes. The result is greater efficiency and productivity thanks to features like automation, native texting, integration with the O365 suite, effortless document generation, and more.

Assembly Software recently introduced NeosAI, its innovative AI technology embedded within existing workflows. Users can auto-generate AI-driven documents using familiar workflows and relevant case information directly from data and documents pulled from within Neos. Additionally, users can leverage NeosAI to quickly auto-process images, and recognize and insert the relevant data directly into a case.

Unlike the AI offered by other case management software, NeosAI is accessible directly through Neos. Firm data is not saved anywhere outside of Neos and is protected by its extensive security measures. In addition, NeosAI users have full access to Assembly’s responsive Customer Support team.

“We're the proud creator of legendary brands and we’re equally proud to receive this award from LegalTech Breakthrough that validates the focus we put on continuing to enhance our products. The evolution of NeosAI has just begun with a multi-generational product release strategy that extends into the foreseeable future,” said Daniel Farrar, Assembly’s CEO. “Technology should act as an enabler, empowering firms to achieve the best outcomes for their clients without compromising quality. NeosAI is built to be seamless with the system you already know, making it easy to adopt and simple to use. It’s a catalyst that will propel firms into a future where efficiency is optimized to unprecedented levels.”



The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Assembly has revolutionized legal tech with its innovative products like NeosAI that can allow firms to leverage the full potential of AI at every stage of a case. Other platforms force you to leave the system to access AI, breaking your focus and adding more demands on time,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “NeosAI, our ‘Practice Management Innovation of the Year’, represents a paradigm shift, eliminating the need for complicated third-party AI integrations. By harnessing AI-powered intelligence, legal professionals are liberated from mundane tasks so they can focus on unparalleled client engagement.”

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary software technology firm that blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation. It brings together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. Neos is a cutting-edge cloud-based case management platform that enhances any law firm’s productivity with configurable workflows, embedded AI automation, seamless integrations, and robust BI-enabled analytics.

