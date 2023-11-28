Sagimet Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation of Preclinical Results of FASN Inhibitor in Combination with Semaglutide at the 7th Obesity and NASH Drug Development Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, will present preclinical data at the 7th Obesity and NASH Drug Development Summit on November 28, 2023, in Boston. The presentation details an evaluation of Sagimet’s FASN inhibitor alone or in combination with semaglutide in a preclinical mouse model of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), using an artificial intelligence (AI) based digital pathology platform (FibroNestTM, Pharmanest Inc., Princeton, USA) to assess fibrosis.



“We are pleased to report strong preclinical combination results demonstrating that the FASN inhibitor alone, not semaglutide, was responsible for significant reduction of liver fibrosis, a predictor of outcome in NASH,” said Eduardo Bruno Martins, M.D., D.Phil., Sagimet’s Chief Medical Officer. “Building upon the preclinical data presented at AASLD - The Liver Meeting earlier this month, our oral presentation includes transcriptomic profiling analysis which suggests that the FASN inhibitor and semaglutide combination not only has an additive effect but also provides distinct MOAs that could potentially benefit patients living with NASH and dysmetabolic syndrome. We believe that these preclinical data support further clinical evaluation. Our immediate focus remains on advancing denifanstat as a potential monotherapy and we remain on track to report topline results of our FASCINATE-2 Phase 2b clinical trial, including biopsy data, in the first quarter of next year.”

Details of the oral presentation include:

Title: Evaluation of FASN inhibitor & GLP-1 Combination in Preclinical Mouse Model

Presenter: Wen-Wei Tsai, Ph.D.

Presentation Date: The oral presentation is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The presentation will be available in the “Posters and Publications” section of Sagimet’s website.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of NASH, for which there are no treatments currently approved in the United States or Europe. Denifanstat is currently being tested in FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH with liver biopsy as the primary endpoint. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com .

