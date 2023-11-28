E-fuels Market worth $49.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E-fuels Market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2023 to USD 49.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The potential for e-fuels to address carbon emissions and energy storage concerns is driving up demand for them. E-fuels, which are synthetic fuels made from renewable energy, provide a way to decarbonize sectors that rely significantly on liquid fuels, such as transportation and aviation. They can store extra renewable energy and provide a carbon-neutral option for difficult-to-electrify applications like heavy-duty trucks, shipping, and industrial processes. Because of their versatility, e-fuels are an essential component of efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and move to more sustainable energy solutions, fuelling their rising demand in sectors aiming for carbon neutrality and energy security.

E-fuels are also gaining prominence because they can be created from a range of feedstocks, including collected carbon dioxide and green hydrogen, making them a versatile solution for lowering carbon emissions across industries. In addition to transportation and aviation, e-fuels are being used in power production, heating, and as an energy carrier in isolated or off-grid regions, which is increasing market demand. The increased emphasis on sustainable energy sources, as well as the need to decarbonize diverse sectors, are accelerating e-fuel research, development, and acceptance as a critical component in the global transition to a greener and more environmentally responsible energy landscape.

E-fuels Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 49.4 billion by 2030 Growth Rate 34.5 % of CAGR Largest Market Europe Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered E-fuels Market by Renewable Source, Fuel Type, State, End use application, and Region. Geographies Covered Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High rate of depletion of fossil fuels Key Market Drivers Increased focus on sustainable transportation

Power generation is expected to be the second-fastest growing e-fuels market.

The e-fuels market segments based on end use application into different types: transporation, chemicals, power generation and others. The power generation segment of the e-fuels market is growing due to its role in supporting grid stability and energy storage. E-fuels can store excess renewable energy, releasing it when needed to meet peak demand or during periods of low renewable energy generation. This aids in reducing grid variability, ensuring a reliable and consistent power supply, and thus contributing to the integration of more renewable energy sources into the power grid.

E-fuels Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Favorable government policies promoting use of e-fuels Increased focus on sustainable transportation Rapid technological advancements, increased investments, and energy security considerations

Restraints:

Requirement for high initial capital investment Uncertain global economic conditions

Opportunities:

High rate of depletion of fossil fuels

Challenges:

Variable and high feedstock costs

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the E-fuels Industry

Europe is expected to be the largest e-fuels market during the forecast period. The Europe region comprises major economies such as Germany, Norway, UK, Denmark, Sweden, and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe primarily includes Italy, France, and Poland. This is due to a variety of factors, including the region's growing population, more urbanisation, and increased energy demand. As a result of these causes, carbon emissions have increased significantly, posing a serious environmental problem to the region. European governments are increasingly supportive of e-fuels as a means of reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality. E-fuels are made from renewable energy sources including solar and wind power and can be used to power vehicles, generate electricity, and heat homes and businesses.

Key Market Players:

Major players operating in the E-fuels Companies include Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Arabia); Audi AG (Germany); Siemens Energy (Gemany); Chart Industries (US); Sunfire Gmbh (Germany); Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan); Repsol (Spain); and Norsk E-Fuel (Norway).

