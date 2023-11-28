Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market to Hit US$ 5.29 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market is estimated at US$ 2.93 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach US$ 5.29 billion by 2034-end.

The market is witnessing healthy growth driven by ongoing advancements in medical technologies and an increasing global emphasis on aesthetics and beauty. These devices play a pivotal role in various cosmetic procedures, offering minimally invasive solutions for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and body contouring.

Key Segments of Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Technology By Application By End User Laser Resurfacing Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

Others Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)-based

Laser-based

LED-based

RF-based

Ultrasound-based

Others Body Shaping

Hair Removal

Facial & Skin Treatment

Tattoo Removal

Vascular Treatment

Intimate Wellness

Scars & Striae

Others Hospitals

Cosmetic Clinics

Home Care Settings

Beauty Centers & Spas



This business landscape is marked by continuous technological innovations, with manufacturers focusing on developing devices that offer higher precision, reduced downtime, and enhanced safety profiles. Integration of artificial intelligence and smart technologies is emerging as a prominent trend, contributing to personalized and intelligent treatment solutions.

Increasing adoption of combination therapies is also a notable trend, where multiple laser and energy devices are used in tandem to address various cosmetic concerns. This approach, often referred to as multi-modality, allows practitioners to achieve more comprehensive and customized results for patients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global aesthetic laser and energy device market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of intense pulsed light (IPL)-based technologies are calculated at US$ 550.8 million for 2024.

Sales of aesthetic lasers and energy devices in the United States are projected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2034-end.

Growing adoption of aesthetic procedures, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, is driving sales of aesthetic lasers and energy devices in Germany.

The market in South Korea is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034.

“Growing consumer preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures is stimulating demand for advanced aesthetic lasers and energy devices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Leading aesthetic laser and energy device manufacturers are Merz Pharma, Hologic, Inc., Novartis AG, Cynosure Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Cutera Inc. Leading companies are focusing on research and development efforts to introduce advanced products and strategic partnerships to expand their market reach.

In January 2021, Candela introduced the Frax Pro System, a non-ablative fractional device approved by the United States FDA. It stands out as the pioneer in providing dual-depth skin resurfacing through its Frax 1550 and Frax 1940 applicators.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 5.29 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



The United States is experiencing a surge in demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, with laser technologies leading this trend. As American consumers increasingly choose minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, sales of aesthetic lasers and energy devices are expected to see substantial growth over the next decade.

Germany's well-established healthcare infrastructure supports the widespread adoption of aesthetic procedures, driven by access to advanced technologies and skilled professionals. The country's prominence in medical tourism further contributes to market growth, attracting individuals seeking advanced aesthetic treatments.

South Korea, known for its rapid adoption of new technologies, is emerging as a popular destination for medical tourism in the aesthetic industry. The combination of high-quality services and advanced laser technologies is propelling market growth in the country.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aesthetic laser and energy device market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, aesthetic ophthalmology devices, others), technology (intense pulsed light [IPL]-based, laser-based, LED-based, RF-based, ultrasound-based, others), application (body shaping, hair removal, facial & skin treatment, tattoo removal, vascular treatment, intimate wellness, scars & striae, others), and end user (hospitals, cosmetic clinics, home care settings, beauty centers & spas), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

