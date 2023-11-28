Acrolein Market Size Worth USD 2.68 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acrolein market size was USD 1.93 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.

The global acrolein market is experiencing substantial growth, propelled by its versatile applications and increasing demand in key regions. Acrolein, a clear or yellow unsaturated aldehyde, is naturally generated through the combustion of organic materials such as fossil fuels, wood, and tobacco. While its usage in oil wells for bacterial control and in the manufacturing of polyester resins and polyurethanes remains significant, health concerns associated with acrolein pose a challenge to market growth.

Process Dynamics: The glycerol dehydration method dominated the acrolein market in 2022, driven by its role as a herbicide in irrigation systems and an antimicrobial agent in liquid fuels and water treatment. The propylene oxidation method is anticipated to register steady growth due to its application in producing acrolein and acrylic acid, with a notable impact on the pesticide and chemical manufacturing sectors.

Application Insights: Water treatment emerges as a leading application for acrolein, accounting for a substantial share in the market. The demand for acrolein in water treatment as a pesticide to control underwater plant, algae, and slime growth is on the rise. The acrolein wastewater treatment method involves distillation, acid adjustment, UV radiation treatment, and biochemical treatment. Meanwhile, the pesticide segment is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, with acrolein being a crucial component for controlling algae, weeds, bacteria, fungi, and rodents.

Regional Highlights:

North America: The North American market led in revenue share in 2022, attributed to the rapid growth of the chemical sector, which contributes significantly to the U.S. GDP. The region's reliance on acrolein biocide, particularly in papermaking for bacterial control, underscores its dominant position.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region secured the second-largest revenue share, fueled by the robust growth of the plastic and paint industry. Acrolein serves as an intermediary in the production of acrylic acid, supporting the manufacture of plastic and paint products. China, a major exporter of plastics, and Japan, a key player in synthetic rubber production, contribute substantially to the region's market share.

Europe: Europe is poised to experience the fastest revenue growth, fueled by the increasing demand for acrolein in the chemical industry. Key countries like Germany, France, Great Britain, and Italy contribute significantly to chemical sales and production, with Poland emerging as a major contributor.

Market Challenges: Despite the market's growth trajectory, health concerns associated with acrolein, such as respiratory distress and skin irritation, could impede further expansion. Inhalation of acrolein may lead to delayed pulmonary edema, emphasizing the importance of addressing safety concerns in the industry.

Industry Outlook: The acrolein market is witnessing an upward trend, with applications ranging from water treatment to the production of plastics and paints. The diverse demand from the chemical, agricultural, and manufacturing sectors is driving innovation in production processes, ensuring a sustainable future for the market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.93 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.3 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 2.68 Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Process, application and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Evonik, Arkema, Dow, Daicel Corporation, Hubei Shengling Technology Co., Ltd., AccuStandard, Oakwood Products, Inc., Merck KGaA, ThermoFisher, Spex CertiPrep, Carbon Scientific, and XIAMEN EQUATION CHEMICAL CO., LTD



Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global acrolein market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions. Some major players included in the global acrolein market report are:

Evonik

Arkema

Dow

Daicel Corporation

Hubei Shengling Technology Co., Ltd.

AccuStandard

Oakwood Products, Inc.

Merck KGaA

ThermoFisher

Spex CertiPrep

Carbon Scientific

XIAMEN EQUATION CHEMICAL CO., LTD

Strategic Development

On 7 August 2023, Adisseo announced the construction of a new powder methionine plant in Fujian province in China. The total investment made by the company is valued at USD 681 million and is expected to be operational in 2027. The plant will be located adjacent to the sister company SinoChem, which will help in optimizing capital investment and operating cost, hence it will also increase the global production capacity.

On 1 February 2023, Evonik announced to expand its German plant that produces Methylmercapto-Propionaldehyde (MMP), an organic compound that is integral in the production of DL-methionine. The company invested USD 27.3 million in the plant in Wesseling, Germany to strengthen its methionine production network.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global acrolein market on the basis of process type, application, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Glycerol Dehydration method Propylene Oxidation Method

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Methionine Pesticide Water Treatment Agent Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



