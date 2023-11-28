Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market to Surpass US$ 7.6 Billion by 2030: Embracing Sustainable Feminine Hygiene | Latest Market Study

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market value is estimated at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 21.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Biodegradable sanitary napkins are feminine hygiene products designed to be environmentally friendly by breaking down naturally over time, reducing the environmental impact associated with conventional disposable sanitary napkins. These products are typically made from materials that can decompose, minimizing the accumulation of non-biodegradable waste.

Increasing awareness of environmental issues and a growing concern about the impact of plastic waste on ecosystems have prompted consumers to seek eco-friendly alternatives. Biodegradable sanitary napkins offer a more sustainable option compared to traditional ones made from non-biodegradable materials.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million), volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest share in the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 7.6 billion Growth Rate 21.8% Dominant Segment Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing environmental concern

Growing regulations and initiatives

Increasing consumer demand for green products Companies Profiled Bamboo Babe

Carmesi

Delipap Oy

EnviroBren

Heyday

Natracare

Plastfree

Saathi

Sparkle

Planera

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market include.

In June 2023, Niine Sanitary Napkins, India's leading provider of premium and affordable hygiene solutions, launched the country's first PLA-based biodegradable sanitary pads. These pads are CIPET-certified, with more than 90% disintegrating in 175 days and the remainder in a year.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market growth include Bamboo Babe, Carmesi, Delipap Oy, EnviroBren, Heyday, Natracare, Plastfree, Saathi, Sparkle, and Planera, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market based on material, distribution channel and region

Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Bamboo-Corn Cotton Banana Fibre Others

Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Organic Stores Pharmacies Online

Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Report:

What will be the market value of the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market?

What are the market drivers of the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market?

What are the key trends in the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market?

Which is the leading region in the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

