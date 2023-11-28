FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT market forecast analysis for seasonal influenza in the 6MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in seasonal influenza.



Drug Summary



FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT (influenza vaccine) is a subunit influenza vaccine manufactured using cell-derived candidate vaccine viruses (CVV) that are propagated in Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cells, a continuous cell line. These cells were adapted to grow freely in suspension in a culture medium. The virus is inactivated with ?-propiolactone, disrupted by the detergent cetyltrimethylammonium bromide, and purified through several process steps. Each of the four virus strains is produced, purified separately, and then pooled to formulate the quadrivalent vaccine.



In 2019, the company announced that European Commission has issued marketing approval for its new cell-based seasonal influenza vaccine, FLUCELVAX TETRA influenza, the first cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIVc) available in Europe and is licensed for use in people 9 years and above.

In-depth FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in seasonal influenza.

Elaborated details on FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT research and development activities in seasonal influenza across the United States and Europe.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT.

The report contains forecasted sales of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for seasonal influenza.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Overview in seasonal influenza

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT in seasonal influenza

5.2. 6MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT in the 6MM for seasonal influenza

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT in the United States for seasonal influenza

5.3.2. Market Size of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT in Germany for seasonal influenza

5.3.3. Market Size of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT in France for seasonal influenza

5.3.4. Market Size of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT in Italy for seasonal influenza

5.3.5. Market Size of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT in Spain for seasonal influenza

5.3.6. Market Size of FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT in the United Kingdom for seasonal influenza



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



