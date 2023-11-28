At 12.5% CAGR, Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Share Projected to Reach USD 4,255.38 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Health Information Exchange Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Private, Public); By Solution; By Implementation Model; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent [115+ Pages] analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global health information exchange market share was valued at 1,316.86 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 4,255.38 million by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 12.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is Health Information Exchange? How Big is Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Share?

Overview

Health information exchange or HIE refers to the electronic sharing of medical records between healthcare facilities and health information organizations, which are organizations that supervise and regulate this data exchange in conjunction with governmental bodies while abiding by nationally recognized standards. HIE's main objective is to make patient health records easier to access securely and appropriately. This will improve healthcare delivery's effectiveness, caliber, safety, and timeliness in the long run.

Moreover, by providing an electronic version of their medical records that they can easily share with their healthcare providers, Health Information Exchange (HIE) empowers people. Also, studies have indicated that implementing health information exchanges (HIEs) can enhance communication between patients and clinicians, leading to increased levels of patient satisfaction, which is expanding the growth of the health information exchange market.

Request Sample Copy of Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/health-information-exchange-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The increased emphasis on healthcare cost optimization and the increasing government backing for the implementation of EMR/EHR systems are the main factors driving the market expansion.

It is anticipated that a greater emphasis on digital transformation will boost demand for products.

will boost demand for products. The health information exchange market segmentation is primarily based on solution, type, application, implementation model, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Who are the Major Players in the HIE Market?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

InterSystems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medicity (A Cerner Company)

NextGen Healthcare

Optum (A UnitedHealth Group Company)

Orion Health

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2981/2

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

With the increasing variety of alternatives for exchanging health data and the constantly changing nature of technology, Health information exchange (HIE) is becoming increasingly important in healthcare systems and improving interoperability. Globally, the use of HIE is increasing as more providers become aware of its benefits for patient care.

Moreover, it reduces pharmaceutical and medical errors, protecting patient safety. This is accomplished by using digital channels for information sharing and safe data storage in a centralized database. By storing data digitally, health information exchange does away with the need for paper records and human labor. The risk of information loss is greatly reduced because all data is safely saved in digital format. As a result, the health information exchange market demand is growing.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The primary drivers of the healthcare information exchange industry are the digitization of healthcare systems and the increased adoption of HIE solutions as a result of increased provider connectivity. The health information exchange market size is also growing as a result of growing public and private sector investments as well as government support for the establishment of an advanced data exchange infrastructure.

Additionally, promising developments such as cross-facility utilization, the creation of care management platforms, and the application of advanced clinical and financial analytics can be facilitated by having access to a strong health information exchange.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/health-information-exchange-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 4,255.38 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,477.78 Million Expected CAGR Growth 12.5% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Solution, By Implementation Model, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Overview of the Top Segments

Private Sector is Expected to Witness Highest Growth

Over the forecast period, the private sector is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate primarily because of the growing demand for safe and specialized health data-sharing solutions inside closed networks. This is especially important for businesses that value data protection and customized information sharing across their network of stakeholders, such as private hospitals, clinics, and specialty healthcare providers.

Furthermore, public health information exchange systems are frequently required to be implemented as a result of government efforts and legislation that aim to improve healthcare outcomes and accessibility. In order to improve general public health, this portion discusses the larger healthcare ecosystem with a particular emphasis on information sharing between different public and private healthcare companies, governmental entities, and community resources.

Portal-Centric Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

With the biggest health information exchange market share in 2022, the portal-centric sector is expected to continue to hold this position for the duration of the forecast. This is a result of the growing demand for systems for healthcare information management that are simple to use and accessible. These portals give people, patients, and healthcare professionals an easy way to see, manage, and share health-related information in one place.

Also, the emphasis on patient empowerment and involvement further fuels the adoption of portal-centric solutions. The popularity of this category is also attributed to technological improvements and the growing desire for digital communication in the healthcare industry.

Web Portal Development Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

With the biggest market share in 2022, the web portal development sector is expected to hold this position for the duration of the forecast. The increased availability of patient health information through patient portals may be the cause of this increase. Due to its ability to collect extensive patient data, the internal interfacing industry is expected to grow rapidly over the projection period.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/health-information-exchange-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research needs. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Regional Landscape

North America: There have been cooperative efforts in North America to create uniform procedures for easily transferring patient data between various healthcare settings and systems. Furthermore, the adoption of health information exchange (HIE) has been aided by legislative initiatives, including the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act. Also, the health information exchange market in North America is gaining more traction due to the significant presence of a well-developed healthcare IT infrastructure and a sizable number of healthcare providers.

Asia Pacific: Throughout the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. This is attributed to the growing number of patients, which necessitates the development of improved information systems for effective data management. Furthermore, rising healthcare costs in developing nations like China and India are expected to be a major factor in this development.

Browse the detailed report “Health Information Exchange Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Private, Public); By Solution; By Implementation Model; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/health-information-exchange-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Current Progresses

Sync.MD and Clemson Rural Health established a partnership in October 2023 with the goal of improving the safe sharing of medical records. By means of this partnership, Sync.MD will provide a safe online environment that will facilitate the easy exchange of medical records between patients in rural South Carolina and Clemson Rural Health clinics.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

What is the estimated market revenue value?

Which segments are accounting for the largest share of the market?

What is the anticipated health information exchange market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which is the largest region of the market?

What is the health information exchange market study period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the health information exchange market report based on type, solution, implementation model, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Public

Private

By Solution Outlook

Platform-centric

Portal-centric

Messaging-centric

By Implementation Model Outlook

Hybrid

Centralized

Decentralized

By Application Outlook

Workflow Management

Internal Interfacing

Web Portal Development

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market

Cloud Native Application Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-native-application-market

Remote Monitoring and Control Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/remote-monitoring-and-control-market

B2B Digital Payment Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/b2b-digital-payment-market

DevOps Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/devops-market

Podcast Advertising Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/podcast-advertising-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter