Doosan Digital Innovation Announces Strategic Partnership with Phosphorus Cybersecurity









NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doosan Digital Innovation (Justin Park, CEO of DDI) has partnered with Phosphorus (CEO Chris Rouland), a global xIoT cybersecurity company, to strengthen its operational technology (OT) security ecosystem and provide OT security solutions to Korean enterprises. Phosphorus is a global xIoT cybersecurity company providing unified security management and breach prevention for Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) across all major industries.

Phosphorus, a company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., provides an agentless, software-based Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Protection Platform that directly communicates with all xIoT devices in their native protocols. The platform analyzes device vulnerabilities such as outdated firmware, default passwords, expired/self-signed certificates, and insecure configurations to prevent security breaches on xTended Internet of Things devices – including IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT devices – and helps strengthen security with proactive and self-corrective xIoT remediation, hardening, and monitoring. Last year, Phosphorus was listed as one of the “50 Most Promising Startups” selected by the American IT media outlet, ‘The Information’.

This partnership is part of the ‘Lighthouse Strategy’ to expand the know-how it has built and operated in global Doosan Group companies to external businesses. Following the partnership for IT security with Cybereason in 2021, the company expanded its scope to OT security with Claroty, a global OT security company, in September of this year. Through its partnership with Phosphorus, Doosan is strengthening its OT cybersecurity partner ecosystem to provide a secure OT and xIoT environment to various customers in Korea through an exclusive partner agreement.

Phosphorus CEO, Chris Rouland, said, “Through our collaboration with Doosan Digital Innovation, we are empowering businesses with greater xIoT visibility, management, and breach prevention capabilities in their critical OT environments. This improved protection is urgently needed at a time when Cyber-Physical System vulnerabilities are dramatically increasing, and threat actors are becoming more sophisticated at targeting and exploiting these devices.”

Robert Oh, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Doosan Digital Innovation, said: "With the partnership with Claroty in September, DDI’s external business area expanded from IT security to OT security, and this xIoT partnership with Phosphorus will serve as an opportunity to strengthen an even more solid global cybersecurity ecosystem. Doosan will continue to lead the sustainable digital transformation and innovation with its experience building and operating know-how of next-generation global cybersecurity.”

For more information, please visit www.phosphorus.io and https://www.doosandigitalinnovation.com.

Doosan Corporation Digital Innovation

Doosan Digital Innovation (DDI) is an organization that fosters infrastructure and expertise for digital transformation, providing total IT solutions that encompass IT services, application development and operation, platform and IT infrastructure construction and operation to companies around the world, including Doosan Group affiliates.

In addition, the company is accelerating its digital transformation with new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analysis, and Next Generation Security, and to this end, it has further strengthened its technical capabilities and field services and continued to improve customer satisfaction.



About Phosphorus Cybersecurity

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xIoT security management and breach prevention platform for the xTended Internet of Things. Designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored world of Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform delivers attack surface management across every industry vertical, providing intelligent active discovery and risk assessment, hardening and remediation, and detection and response. It brings enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical system in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IoMT, and IIoT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Threads, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

