Global Filter Needles Market Report 2023: A $2.9 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring BD, Cardinal Health, Myco Medical, Stryker, B.Braun, Sol-Millennium, Terumo, and ICU Medical

The global filter needles market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of chronic wounds are the key factors driving the market.

The increasing prevalence of various chronic wounds across the globe is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Some of the prevailing chronic wounds are diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers.



Diabetic foot ulcers generally occur due to prolonged diabetes or low blood glucose level in patients. The increasing rate of diabetes in all age groups across the globe is a major factor responsible for the high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers. As per studies conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2017, the prevalence rate of diabetic foot ulcers in North America was 13.0% (highest), 5.5% in Asia, 7.2% in Africa, 5.1% in Europe, 1.5% in Australia, 16.6% in Belgium, 14.8% in Canada, and 13.0% in the U.S.



The incidence rate of pressure ulcers is rising owing to a rapidly aging population and an increase in the incidence of disabilities across the globe. In the U.S., around USD 11.0 billion is spent per year on pressure ulcers, as per the NCBI. Furthermore, the prevalence rate of pressure ulcers in nursing home patients is around 11.0% every year, therefore incidence and prevalence are anticipated to be high over the forecast period.

A venous leg ulcer is an open lesion between the ankle joint and knees mainly caused due to venous disease. It is the most common leg ulcer and the prevalence rate of venous leg ulcers ranges from 0.18% to 1.0%, as per NCBI. Venous leg ulcers are the most advanced form of chronic venous disorders and the recurrence rate of these ulcers is more than 70.0%. Such a high prevalence of chronic wounds is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.



Filter Needles Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the stainless steel segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to the presence of several players offering this product and low price

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the increasing number of hospitals across the globe

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising road accident cases in this region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Raw material outlook

2.2.2. End use outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Filter Needles Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Filter Needles Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier power

3.4.1.2. Buyer power

3.4.1.3. Substitution threat

3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Technological landscape

3.4.2.3. Economic landscape



Chapter 4. Filter Needles: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Filter Needles Market, Key Takeaways

4.2. Filter Needles Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Stainless Steel

4.3.1. Stainless steel market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Glass

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Filter Needles: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Filter Needles Market, Key Takeaways

5.2. Filter Needles Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Hospitals

5.3.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Clinics

5.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Filter Needles Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Filter Needles Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

