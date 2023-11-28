Supply Chain Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 25.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.7%

Pune,India, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Supply Chain Analytics Market Size was valued at USD 7.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 8.13 billion in 2023 to USD 25.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

Supply chain analytics is used to combine and analyze data from multiple systems to understand the ordering, sourcing, processing, and distribution of goods to improve a company’s performance. The increasing adoption of developed distribution channels to modernize logistics operations drives market growth.





Key Industry Development-

May 2023 – Accenture acquired a business logistic solution company EINR AS. This acquisition will expand Accenture’s logistics capabilities and SAP supply chain capabilities of the retail and consumer electronics industry in Nordics.





Key Takeaways-

Supply Chain Analytics Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 25.49 Billion in 2030

The growing integration of blockchain with supply chain analytics tools helps to optimize the performance of the SCM process.

The integration of big data technologies with SCA solutions boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Size in North America was USD 2.96 Billion 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Mecalux, S.A. (Spain), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Analytics8, LLC (U.S.), SS Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (3SCSolutions) (Netherlands), Sigmoid Analytics (U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Manhattan Associates (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 25.49 Billion Base Year 2022 Supply Chain Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 17.7 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise, Application, Industry





Drivers & Restraints-

Integration of SCA with Big Data Technologies to Drive Market Growth

The increasing integration of SCA solutions with big data technologies is expected to boost the market demand during the forecast period. The growing use of big data analytics solutions decreases the communication gap between the manufacturer and supplier to optimize the company’s supply chain activities performance, driving market growth.

However, poor development of the supply chain analytics tools and delivery of uncertain results may hinder market growth.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Enterprise Type

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Application

Demand Planning

Inventory Analytics

Procurement Analytics

Logistics Analytics

Others (Order Analytics)

By Industry

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others (Energy & Utility and Pharmaceutical)

By Region

North America (By Deployment, By Enterprise Type, By Application, By Industry, and By Country) U.S. (By Industry) Canada (By Industry) Mexico (By Industry)







Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Owing to a Large Number of PropTech Companies

North America market is anticipated to witness the largest share during the forecast period. The presence of many Proptech companies and startups is driving the regional growth.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The most valued real estate sector is being shaped by property technology due to growing investments in the region. This factor is fuelling the regional growth.





Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Drive Market Growth

The market consists of key players, such as Brain Corporation and others. The increasing focus of these key players on partnerships to bring innovation in the supply chain analytics solutions and enhance supply chain operations is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.





FAQs

How Supply Chain Analytics Market?

Supply Chain Analytics Market size was USD 7.05 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 25.49 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Supply Chain Analytics Market?

The Supply Chain Analytics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





