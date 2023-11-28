Managed Detection and Response Market Size to Surpass USD 6.29 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.0%

Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Managed Detection and Response Market size was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Managed Detection and Response Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/managed-detection-and-response-market-108618





Managed Detection and Response (MDR) refers to the amalgamation of deep threat analytics, network detection technologies, cloud environments, human expertise, and different endpoints to aid businesses in reducing the costs and risks related to data breaches and cyberattacks. The market growth can be ascribed to the surge in the adoption of cloud computing and the lack of cybersecurity talent.





Notable Industry Development:

March 2023- Adarma, an independent specialist in detection and response, unveiled a new service within its MDR solutions based on Microsoft XDR technology. It is suitable for companies that do not have in-house cybersecurity capabilities and need 24×7 threat detection and response.





Key Takeaways

Managed Detection and Response Market size in North America was USD 0.55 billion in 2022

Surge in Cyberattacks Globally Positively Impacted Market Growth

Real-time Threat Detection Offered by Managed Endpoint Detection to Fuel Segment Growth

Tighter Compliance Needs to Augment Large Enterprises Segment Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Managed Detection and Response Market are CrowdStrike (U.S.), Secureworks, Inc. (U.S.), Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks (U.S.) , Rapid7 (U.S.), WithSecure (Finland), Atos SE (France), Accenture (Ireland), TATA Consultancy Services Limited (India), Sophos Ltd. (U.K.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 22.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.29 billion Base Year 2022 Managed Detection and Response Market Size in 2022 USD 1.29 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/managed-detection-and-response-market-108618





Drivers and Restraints:

Unification of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to Foster Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling the managed detection and response market growth is the amalgamation of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Vast amounts of data can be analyzed in real-time using AI and ML algorithms, which would aid in process automation, predictions, and pattern recognition.

However, concerns related to data security and steep costs may impede market growth.





Segmentation

By Type

Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR)

Managed Network Detection and Response (MNDR)

Cloud Detection and Response (CDR)

Others (Application Security and others)

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based MDR

On-premises MDR

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Government

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment, and others)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America









Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Owing to Growing Cloud Computing Adoption

North America market for managed detection and response is expected to dominate during the forecast period on account of the surging adoption of cloud computing.

Asia Pacific market for managed detection and response is poised to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing cyber threats.





Quick Buy - Managed Detection and Response Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/108618





Competitive Landscape:

Companies Focus on Product Innovations to Deliver Enhanced Solutions

Collaborations and mergers and acquisition strategies are being adopted by leading market players to expand their operations. Several companies are also focusing on launching enhanced capabilities of managed detection and response solutions for their customers.





FAQs

How big is the Managed Detection and Response Market?

The Managed Detection and Response Market size was USD 1.29 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Managed Detection and Response Market growing?

The Managed Detection and Response Market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Cyber Security Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment