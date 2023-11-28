Veterinary Software Market to Touch USD 1614.85 Million by 2030 Driven by Rising Pet Adoption Rates and Globalization of Veterinary Services | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Veterinary Software Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 840.8 million in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 1614.85 million by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Veterinary software refers to specialized programs and applications developed to meet the unique needs of veterinary practices. These solutions are designed to improve operational workflows, allowing veterinarians and their teams to focus more on delivering exceptional care to their animal patients. By leveraging the power of technology, veterinary software contributes to a more organized and efficient practice, ultimately leading to enhanced patient outcomes. One of the primary functionalities of veterinary software is the creation and management of electronic health records. This not only reduces the dependency on traditional paper records but also facilitates quick access to patient histories, treatment plans, and diagnostic results.

Market Analysis

The global surge in pet ownership has led to an increased demand for veterinary services. As more households welcome pets into their lives, veterinary practices are expanding, creating a need for efficient management solutions to handle the growing patient load. The continuous evolution of healthcare technology has spurred the development of sophisticated veterinary software. Integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics in these solutions enhances diagnostic capabilities, thereby driving the adoption of advanced veterinary software. Pet owners are increasingly recognizing the importance of preventive healthcare for their animal companions. Veterinary software aids in the management of vaccination schedules, regular check-ups, and preventive treatments, aligning with the growing trend of proactive pet care. Stringent regulations regarding patient data security and documentation in the veterinary healthcare sector drive the adoption of compliant veterinary software. Practices are seeking solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also ensure adherence to regulatory standards. All these factors to foster the veterinary software market growth.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The key players are Animal Intelligence Software, inc., Vetter Software, inc., Clientrax, Three Plus Group oy, Covetrus, inc., Petabyte Technology, Idexx Laboratories, inc., Patterson Companies inc., Timeless Veterinary Systems, Mwi Animal Health, Hippo Manager Software inc., Vetspire — Fgspire, inc. and other players.

Veterinary Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 840.8 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 1614.85 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Veterinary Software Market Study

In the landscape of veterinary care, the Veterinary Practice Management Software (VPMS) segment is positioned to assert its dominance in the veterinary software market. This specialized software is meticulously designed to streamline and enhance the operational efficiency of veterinary practices, providing a comprehensive solution to the unique challenges faced by veterinary professionals.

Within the broader spectrum of veterinary software solutions, the On-Premise Model segment stands out as a dominant force in the market. This model entails the deployment of software directly onto the local servers and computer systems of veterinary practices, providing them with a heightened level of control over their data and operations.

Recent Developments

In a strategic move, veterinary software company TeleVet has undergone a significant rebranding effort, emerging with a new identity—Otto. The rebranding coincides with a substantial influx of $43 million in fresh funding, marking a pivotal moment for the company as it aims to enhance its position in the rapidly evolving veterinary technology landscape.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing adoption of technology in veterinary practices to streamline operations and enhance overall efficiency. The demand for integrated solutions that can manage patient records, appointments, billing, and inventory has surged, propelling the growth of the veterinary software market. Additionally, the rising awareness among veterinarians about the benefits of digitalization, such as improved diagnostic capabilities and real-time access to patient data, is fostering market expansion. Moreover, the growing pet population and the rising trend of pet humanization are fueling the need for advanced software solutions to provide better healthcare services. However, the market faces certain restraints, including the high cost of implementation and the reluctance of some veterinary professionals to transition from traditional methods to digital platforms. Furthermore, interoperability issues among different software solutions pose a challenge to seamless data exchange, hindering market growth. Additionally, the threat of cybersecurity breaches is a significant concern as sensitive patient information becomes increasingly digitized. In conclusion, while the market is driven by technological advancements and a growing pet-centric culture, challenges such as cost barriers and cybersecurity threats must be addressed for sustained growth.

Veterinary Software Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Veterinary Practice Management Software

Veterinary Imaging Software

By Delivery Model

On-Premise Model

Web-Based/Cloud-Based Model

By Practice Type

Exclusive Small Animal Practices

Mixed Animal Practices

Predominantly Small Animal Practices

Predominantly Large Animal Practices

Exclusive Large Animal Practices

Exclusive Equine Practices

Exclusive Bovine Practices

Key Regional Developments

North America dominates the veterinary software market due to the presence of a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced technologies. In Europe, the market is witnessing steady growth, propelled by the rising demand for integrated solutions and the emphasis on preventive care. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are key contributors to the market, with an increasing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals adopting software solutions to enhance their diagnostic and treatment capabilities. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market for veterinary software, driven by a growing pet population, rising disposable income, and an increased focus on animal health.

Impact of Recession on Veterinary Software Market Growth

The ongoing recession has both positive and negative implications for the veterinary software market. As the recession tightens budgets across industries, veterinary clinics and hospitals may face financial constraints. This could lead to a reduction in discretionary spending, including investments in software upgrades or adoption of new veterinary technologies. During economic downturns, businesses often turn to data-driven decision-making to optimize efficiency and reduce unnecessary costs. Veterinary software that provides robust analytics and reporting capabilities may gain traction as clinics seek tools to enhance their strategic planning and resource allocation.

