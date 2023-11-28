Extension of the contract of the manager of Tallinna Sadam subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad

The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam's subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad (hereinafter: "TS Laevad") extended the contract of the chairman of the management board Indrek Randveer for three years from 04.01.2024.

Indrek Randveer has been the CEO of TS Laevad since January 2021, he has a master's degree in economics from Tallinn University of Technology. Indrek Randveer is a member of the supervisory board in Finora Bank's parent company AS Finora Group and in AS Bankish. Indrek Randveer does not own AS Tallinna Sadam shares.

Valdo Kalm, chairman of the supervisory board of TS Laevad, acknowledges Indrek Randveer for the work he has done so far in ensuring the company's successful operation in the volatile economic environment of recent years. "Indrek has shown himself to be a flexible and determined leader, under whose leadership the satisfaction of TS Laevad customers continues to be high, and the emphasis is on cost efficiency when operating ships. The biggest challenge of the new period will be preparing a successful offer for the public procurement for serving Saaremaa and Hiiumaa ferry link and preparing for the new procurement period."

The management board of TS Laevad has three members, in addition to Indrek Randveer, Guldar Kivro, head of the shipping, and Katrin Aron, head of the service and commercial sector, are on the board.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 53 42 6591

E-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee



