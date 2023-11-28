Upwork Wins 2023 New Product Innovation Award from Leading Analyst Firm Frost & Sullivan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that the company was recognized for its valuable achievements in innovation and growth in the global hiring platforms industry with the 2023 New Product Innovation Award from industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.



According to the report , Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across dimensions including new product attributes and customer impact.

Celebrated as a company that has consistently developed growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future of work while effectively addressing new challenges, Frost & Sullivan’s report describes how Upwork has gained a leadership position in innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs. Additionally, Frost & Sullivan acknowledges Upwork for the strategic broadening of its product portfolio, helping both companies and talent adapt and advance amid forces and changes like disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models.

“Upwork’s offerings stand apart in the hiring platforms market as they tap into the changing global work environment and dynamic hiring climate,” said Ankita Singh, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “From the company’s evolution into a comprehensive work marketplace that supports various work arrangements, to offering quality products designed to disrupt the market, to customer and insights-informed R&D, Upwork’s commitment to delivering value to companies and independent talent across the globe and standing at the forefront of the future of work is clear.”

“The world’s most innovative companies use Upwork every day for mission-critical work in programmatic ways across their business, leveraging the highly skilled independent talent on our platform to scale, grow, and stay ahead of industry trends,” said Zoë Diamadi, general manager of enterprise at Upwork. “We are thrilled to have earned a reputation for trust, growth, and innovation in the global hiring market, reflected in this distinguished recognition from Frost & Sullivan. We remain dedicated to providing best-in-class solutions for customers navigating the ever-evolving landscape of work.”

To read a comprehensive evaluation from Frost & Sullivan and access the full 2023 New Product Innovation Award profile, visit: https://www.upwork.com/research/frost-sullivan-best-practices-new-product-innovation-award . Learn more about Upwork’s Enterprise solutions and access highly skilled professionals at https://www.upwork.com/enterprise/ .

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X , formerly Twitter.

Contact:

Christine Kim

press@upwork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70c2fea9-c3d3-4950-9362-50e03411f57a