Global Dental Laboratories Market Size To Worth USD 56.30 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.6%

New York, United States , Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Laboratories Market Size is to Grow from USD 32.65 Billion in 2022 to USD 56.30 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Dental laboratories play a crucial role in modern dentistry, serving as specialized facilities where skilled technicians create various dental prosthetics and appliances. These laboratories fabricate items like crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic devices based on prescriptions from dentists or orthodontists. Employing a blend of artistry and cutting-edge technology, dental technicians meticulously craft these custom-made items to ensure proper fit, function, and aesthetics. Collaboration between dental professionals and laboratories is essential to achieve optimal results. With advancements in digital dentistry, CAD/CAM technology has transformed workflows, enabling precise digital designs and faster production.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Dental Laboratories Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Metal-Ceramics, Traditional All-Ceramics, CAD/CAM Materials, Plastics, and Metals), By Equipment (3D Printing Systems, Integrated CAD/CAM systems, Casting Machines, Milling Equipment, Furnaces, Articulators, Dental Scanners, and Others), By Prosthetic Type (Bridges, Crowns, Veneers, Dentures, and Clear Aligners), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

In 2022, the metal-ceramics segment accounted for around 45.6% market share

On the basis of the material, the global dental laboratories market is segmented into metal-ceramics, traditional all-ceramics, CAD/CAM materials, plastics, and metals. The metal-ceramics segment has secured the largest market share in the dental laboratories sector due to its unique advantages. Metal-ceramic restorations offer a blend of strength and aesthetic appeal, making them a preferred choice for dental prosthetics like crowns and bridges. This segment's popularity can also be attributed to its long-standing presence in the field, established trust, and widespread use among dental professionals. Additionally, advancements in material science have led to improved metal-ceramic formulations, enhancing durability and biocompatibility.

The milling equipment segment held the largest market with more than 32.6% revenue share in 2022

Based on the equipment, the global dental laboratories market is segmented into 3D printing systems, integrated CAD/CAM systems, casting machines, milling equipment, furnaces, articulators, dental scanners, and others. The dominance of the milling equipment segment in the dental laboratories market can be attributed to technological strides. Computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems integrated with milling devices offer precision, speed, and customization in fabricating dental prosthetics. This technology enhances the efficiency of dental laboratories, enabling faster production of accurate and patient-specific restorations.

The crowns segment held the largest market with more than 36.7% revenue share in 2022

Based on the prosthetic type, the global dental laboratories market is segmented into bridges, crowns, veneers, dentures, and clear aligners. The dominance of the crowns segment in the dental laboratories market is due to its pivotal role in restorative dentistry. Crowns address a wide range of dental issues, from structural integrity to aesthetic enhancement. With advancements in materials like ceramics and metals, crowns offer durability and natural appearance. Moreover, their widespread use across age groups and dental conditions contributes to the segment's prominence. As the demand for functional and visually appealing dental solutions remains high, the crowns segment maintains its largest market share, driving overall market growth.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 5.8% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the most substantial growth in the dental laboratories market over the forecast period. This projection is underpinned by several factors, including a burgeoning population, increasing disposable income, and expanding access to healthcare services. Rising awareness about oral health and a growing demand for aesthetic dental solutions are driving the need for advanced dental prosthetics and appliances. Additionally, the adoption of modern dental technologies is rapidly increasing across the region, further propelling the growth of dental laboratory services in Asia Pacific.

North America has exhibited dominance by capturing a substantial revenue share. This region's prominence can be attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of dental disorders, and a robust dental insurance system. Moreover, technological innovation and the adoption of digital dentistry solutions have propelled the efficiency and precision of dental laboratory processes, further enhancing market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global dental laboratories market include Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Planmeca Group, BEGO GmbH & Co, KG, Schutz Dental GmbH, Nakanishi Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, Institut Straumann AG, 3D Systems, Roland DG Corporation, SHINING 3D, and Zirkonzahn.

Recent Market Developments

In June 2021, Dentsply Sirona purchased Propel Orthodontics. This purchase is an important step in the company's aim to strengthen its position in the fast increasing clear aligner market. The purchased product lines are a fantastic complement for Byte and Sure Smile.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global dental laboratories market based on the below-mentioned segments:

