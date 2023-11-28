UBET Sports Revolutionizes Onboarding for Web2 Bettors into the Decentralized Web3 Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- UBET Sports, a pioneering decentralized sportsbook, today announces their solution to onboarding traditional Web2 bettors into a Web3 environment. UBET Sports becomes the first on-chain sportsbook to address the pain points associated with integrating Web2 users onto a decentralized Web3 platform.

Recognizing the importance of simple and intuitive onboarding, UBET Sports has prioritized accessibility, thereby making it a fundamental component of their decentralized Web3 applications. In an industry where decentralized applications traditionally catered to Web3 users, UBET Sports stands out by targeting the substantial Web2 sports bettors market.

Resolving the onboarding challenge began with recognizing the difficulties faced by traditional bettors venturing into the decentralized space. Unlike many decentralized applications that require users to navigate complex setups and pay transaction fees, UBET Sports has streamlined the process, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Key Highlights of UBET Sports onboarding experience includes:



No Need for Specialized Wallets: Users are not required to set up a metamask, trust wallet or any existing blockchain wallet to access the platform.

Users are not required to set up a metamask, trust wallet or any existing blockchain wallet to access the platform. Gas Fee Subsidization: UBET Sports covers the gas fees associated with transactions, eliminating an additional hurdle for users transitioning from Web2.

The UBET Sports onboarding experience addresses the confusion and challenges faced by traditional users who are unfamiliar with the intricacies of Web3 applications. The platform's commitment to providing user-friendly onboarding is reflected in the elimination of technical barriers and a reduction in the learning curve for digital ownership and identity.

"Today marks a significant milestone for UBET Sports as the UBET team proudly announces the successful resolution of the onboarding challenge experienced by traditional Web2 bettors,” said Daniel J. Im, co-founder/CEO of UBET Sports. “Our goal from the onset was to provide a seamless experience akin to Web2 while harnessing the benefits of Web3. With simplified logins through popular social platforms and the elimination of transaction fees, we are making decentralized sports betting more accessible than ever."

Sandeep Nailwal, founder of Polygon, lauded UBET Sports for its pioneering efforts, saying, "UBET Sports is reshaping the decentralized gaming landscape with a commitment to user-friendly onboarding."

UBET Sports acknowledges the collective efforts within the Web3 community, particularly advancements in account abstraction such as ERC-4337. The platform expresses gratitude for the collaborative spirit that has enabled the implementation of social-media onboarding and gas-fee subsidization.

About UBET Sports

UBET Sports is a decentralized sportsbook committed to revolutionizing the sports betting experience for traditional Web2 bettors. By prioritizing easy onboarding and eliminating technical barriers, UBET Sports aims to bridge the gap between the Web2 and Web3 markets, thereby making decentralized sports betting accessible to a broader audience.

