Blockchain Laboratories incorporates W3 SaaS in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to Build Tokenization Platforms for a Better Future

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Laboratories, an innovative Web3 venture studio , is excited to announce the opening of its new wholly owned subsidiary W3 SaaS Technologies Ltd in the prestigious Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This strategic move will enable the company to accelerate the development of DLT tokenization platforms that promote sustainability and ethical investment practices.

As a pioneer in the industry, Blockchain Laboratories focuses on creating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) digital assets that align investments with sustainability principles. By leveraging innovative technologies such as distributed ledger technology (DLT) and tokenization, the company aims to revolutionize how digital assets are utilized.

Some of the critical solutions offered by Blockchain Laboratories include:

Web3 SaaS: Blockchain Laboratories developed a specialized Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that integrates web3 technologies. These solutions enable the creation of scalable and secure decentralized applications, empowering brands to control digital assets securely on industry-leading carbon-neutral Distributed Ledger Technology. Refi Solutions: The company delivers inventive financial ideas merged with cutting-edge digital tools to promote social and environmental sustainability. These solutions help clients navigate the complex landscape of sustainable investments.

By getting a commercial license for DLT services in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) , Blockchain Laboratories’ W3 SaaS aims to strengthen its position as a global leader in the tokenization space. The DIFC is renowned for its supportive business environment, robust regulatory framework, and access to a vast network of international investors and strategic partners.

"We are thrilled to establish our presence in the DIFC," said Boone Bergsma, CEO at Blockchain Laboratories. "This strategic move allows us to tap into the region's thriving web3 ecosystem and collaborate with forward-thinking organizations to drive meaningful change. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in digital assets and ESG to create sustainable economic solutions that benefit all stakeholders."

Blockchain Laboratories invites interested parties to partner with them and co-create the future of tokenization. Whether you are an investor, a company seeking to tokenize assets, or an individual looking to advance your career in the blockchain industry, Blockchain Laboratories welcomes you to join their mission of making a real impact.

For more information about Blockchain Laboratories and their innovative tokenization platforms, please visit https://blockchainlaboratories.com/ . If you are interested in meeting in person, and seeing some of the web3 solutions Blockchain Laboratories is launching in Qtr 4 2023, register for a Ticket to https://esgdigitalassets.com/ a event they are hosting in Dubai during COP28.

About Blockchain Laboratories: Blockchain Laboratories is a Web3 Venture Studio that leverages ESG principles and Distributed Ledger Technology to provide sustainable economic solutions. Their Web3 Software as a Service (W3 SaaS) enables the tokenization and secure management of digital assets. With a focus on sustainability and ethical considerations, Blockchain Laboratories is committed to driving positive change through innovative technologies.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.