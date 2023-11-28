Skyhawk Security Announces a Paradigm Shift in Cloud Security, Introduces AI-based Autonomous Purple Team for Continuous Proactive Protection

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Invent -- Skyhawk Security, the originator of cloud threat detection and response (CDR, now also called CIRA by Gartner), is announcing a paradigm shift in cloud security with Continuous Proactive Protection. This latest advancement in its industry leading CDR Synthesis Security Platform introduces the first AI-based, autonomous purple team providing Adaptive Cloud Threat Detection and Response, continuously enhancing its protection of the customer’s cloud.

The new offering continuously analyzes customer cloud infrastructure, proactively runs attack simulations against it and uses the results to prepare verified detections, validated automated responses and remediation recommendations to ensure the cloud has the most up to date security defenses in place. This continuous protection process includes learning and automated adaptation of threat detection methods. This enables security teams to take a proactive and adaptive approach to their security strategy for the very first time.

“We always hear the same cloud security issues. There are too many issues to handle, and companies remain vulnerable while trying to address them. Plus, the detections of both posture and behavioral issues are reactive, so they must wait for the issues to happen and then try to address them before it is too late. In the past 15 years, cloud security was like driving your car while looking at the rear-view mirror rather than looking ahead,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security.

“What we announce today is a paradigm shift. It is the first continuous proactive cloud security, delivered by extending our field-proven CDR platform to use an AI-driven, adaptive security with self-learning capabilities. The new process continuously and automatically repeats. It’s like having an automated purple team that never sleeps and constantly updates and improves your cloud security in a single synergistic process,” Burshan said.

Continuous Proactive Protection works by running an AI-based red team against an AI-based blue team constantly looking for your least resistance paths, simulating attacks against them and using the results to improve security, thus proactively protecting an organization’s unique cloud infrastructure. The autonomous purple team continuously repeating cycle involves:

Discover. Discover the environment inventory and continuously identify the crown jewels

Discover the environment inventory and continuously identify the crown jewels Analyze. Analyze the least resistance paths to the organization’s most important assets

Analyze the least resistance paths to the organization’s most important assets Simulate Attacks. Determine the attack recipes against the high priority crown jewels

Determine the attack recipes against the high priority crown jewels Evaluate Defenses: Understand how your defenses detect and respond to threats to identify gaps in your posture, generate suggestions for a pre-verified automated response as well as remediation

Understand how your defenses detect and respond to threats to identify gaps in your posture, generate suggestions for a pre-verified automated response as well as remediation Automated Learnings: The platform uses the results of the continuous process to adapt detection capabilities resulting in Adaptive CDR, a tailored detection tuned to each customer’s cloud infrastructure



By using Continuous Proactive Protection, enterprise security leaders will:

Have confidence in their incident response readiness with threat detection and response methods fully tailored to their specific cloud configuration

Proactively prepare for the top business risks to prevent cloud breaches

Fully understand real risks of their cloud infrastructure

Understand the highest priority security gaps

The new capability further extends Skyhawk’s technology leadership in the application of AI to cloud security. Early this year, the company announced its Synthesis Security Platform, which provides unique Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR) capabilities across multi-cloud environments. It followed that with the industry’s first AI-powered shift left CDR technology which moves the threat detection process further to the left, even before the events happening at the perimeter, making the crown jewels themselves the starting point.

“While the agility, short development cycles and configuration flexibility of cloud apps have changed the IT landscape for the better, the rapid rates of deployment and change continue to be a security challenge,” said John Yeoh, global VP of research at the Cloud Security Alliance. “Threat actors learn faster than traditional detection methods can prevent, putting enterprises at risk through their fast-moving cloud use. Skyhawk is at the forefront of using AI technology to level the playing field and keep cloud environments secure.”

“Skyhawk introduced a paradigm shift in cloud security, which we will bring to our clients on a global scale. Until today, cloud security solutions were reactive, only detecting misconfigurations, vulnerabilities or anomalies after they happened. Skyhawk enables us to shift from reactive to proactive cloud security with its autonomous, AI-based purple team that continuously analyzes each customer’s unique cloud infrastructure to identify and protect against threats before they happen. Plus, we can deliver an extremely fast time to value, measured in hours not weeks. Skyhawk will help our clients achieve our ultimate goal – to prevent cloud breaches,” said Keith Vincent, principal architect for Technologent, a global IT solutions provider based in Irvine, California.

Skyhawk will be demonstrating the power of its new Continuous Adaptive Protection capability in booth #1353 at AWS re:Invent, taking place November 27 to December 1 in Las Vegas.

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), helping hundreds of users map and remediate sophisticated threats to cloud infrastructure in minutes. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk Security evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis. Instead, using advanced ML sequencing of context-based behaviors, Skyhawk provides CDR within a ‘Runtime Hub’ to quickly detect and remediate malicious activities across multiple cloud platforms as they happen. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

