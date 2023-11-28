Beckley Retreats Launches Signature Program for Personal Discovery and Transformation

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckley Retreats , a psilocybin retreats and holistic wellbeing company, announced today the launch of its Signature Program for Personal Discovery and Transformation, an 11-week curriculum of preparation and integration support to help guests achieve the most significant benefit from their six-day psilocybin retreats in Jamaica and the Netherlands.



Beckley Retreats’ Signature Program consists of four weeks of remote, guided preparation before participants travel to Jamaica or the Netherlands for their psilocybin retreat, followed by six weeks of virtual post-retreat integration. Accompanying activities include cohort community building, app-based skills development, online group meditations and gatherings.

“Our goal is to make the most of the community setting of our retreats, provide our retreat participants with skill-building in preparation for their psilocybin experience, and provide research-informed integration support,” said Neil Markey, CEO of Beckley Retreats. “This program empowers our participants to develop knowledge, skills, and experiential practices to promote personal discovery and holistic wellbeing.”

Research shows that psychedelic journeys in group settings may promote a feeling of “communitas” – a greater sense of connection, shared humanity, and dissolution of hierarchies and social roles. The benefits of a collective setting are one of many predictors of long-term outcomes in well-being after a psychedelic experience.

“Staying inspired, motivated, and connected are important predictors of long-term change, and the brain is in a state of neural plasticity and high suggestibility in the weeks following a psychedelic experience,” said Alexandra Pallas, co-founder and SVP of Programming at Beckley Retreats. “Our program offers opportunities for profound personal inquiry, skill-building, and new habit formation in service of improved mental health and wellbeing.”

Beckley Retreats is part of the Beckley Waves ecosystem of mission-driven psychedelic organizations, which have all been guided by Amanda Feilding. Feilding has co-authored over 50 peer-reviewed scientific studies and was a friend of and thought partner to psychedelic pioneers such as Albert Hofmann, Sasha and Ann Shulgin, Terence McKenna, and many others.

