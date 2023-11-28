Holon Solutions Wins TITAN Business Award for its Human-Centered Healthcare Technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holon Solutions , the leading human-centric healthcare technology company, was recently recognized by the TITAN Business Awards, an international competition dedicated to recognizing excellence within the business industry. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this competition received more than 1,300 nominated entries from 58 countries. Holon distinguished itself among other solutions in the healthcare market and received the prestigious Gold TITAN Award for the 'Healthcare Technology Solution' category , based on its innovative, human-centered approach to care.



“In this second season, we are deeply impressed by the overwhelming response and the consistently outstanding entries,” noted Thomas Brandt, the official spokesperson of IAA. “We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the winners for their well-deserved accolades.”

Holon’s platform is a place where healthcare administration becomes effortless, giving workers personalized tools that eliminate complexity. The company supports administrative workers, physicians, nurses, and everyone that serves patients to enable the free and effective flow of important patient information. By eliminating complexity, healthcare workers are relieved of the administrative burden that often comes with the job. Holon's technology gives healthcare workers the information they need from anywhere, right at their fingertips, so they can deliver the best possible care for others. Without Holon, healthcare workers spend more time on redundant tasks like chart prepping, mining for data, and manually incorporating information into electronic health records (EHRs), all taking away precious time with the patient.

With 77% of healthcare workers experiencing burnout, Holon’s technology is helping reduce the immense burden of administrative work at a critical time for the healthcare industry. Holon recently received recognition from KLAS in its report on software solutions for Clinician EHR Efficiency , where it garnered high marks in problem list summarization, data aggregation and visualization, data relevancy, organizational workflow assessment and alerts/notifications.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment of every individual within our organization to lead in today’s new human-centered era in healthcare,” said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Holon Solutions. “Together with our customers, we will continue to strive for excellence, pushing boundaries, and making a positive impact for the lives of our dedicated healthcare professionals.”

About Holon Solutions

Healthcare should feel human. Holon is the leading human-centric healthcare technology company that provides relief to healthcare teams. Our intelligent platform is a place where healthcare administration becomes effortless, with personalized tools that eliminate complexity. Using patented sensor technology, we deliver key information at the point of care to help save time, improve health outcomes, and increase revenue, with robust analytics that demonstrate value for enterprises. For more information, please visit holonsolutions.com.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.