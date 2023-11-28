Intapp solutions now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced the availability of its solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.



Intapp clients can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Intapp’s range of cloud solutions help firms unlock the full value of their data, implement greater operational efficiency, and deliver better outcomes for their investors and clients. Additionally, Intapp solutions offer industry-specific applied AI capabilities, many of which were developed in collaboration with Microsoft, allowing firms to transform how they operate. Availability of Intapp solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace streamlines the procurement process, and allows firms to fulfill their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) under existing Microsoft Enterprise Agreements.

“Launching our solutions on the Azure Marketplace is a significant milestone and represents a further expansion of our relationship with Microsoft,” said Thad Jampol, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Intapp. “This milestone adds significant value for our clients by simplifying purchasing and billing and enabling innovation using both Intapp’s and Microsoft’s solutions — all deployed on the Azure cloud.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Intapp to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Please visit the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to see Intapp’s available solutions or visit our website to learn more about how Intapp is supporting the modern workplace as a Microsoft partner.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,350 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

