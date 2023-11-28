Season Health Announces Strategic Asset Acquisition from Wellory to Expand Clinical Network of Registered Dietitians and Insurance Coverage

Austin, TX, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Season Health, the leading integrated food-as-medicine platform, today announced the closing of a strategic acquisition of clinical assets from Wellory, one of the largest networks of registered dietitians in the country providing medical nutrition therapy to patients nationwide. This accelerates Season's growth by significantly expanding its provider network and its ability to offer comprehensive, personalized nutrition care to more patients, including those looking for in-network benefits.

Since its founding in 2019 by Emily Hochman and Jeni Fahy, Wellory has focused on unlocking access to quality nutrition care services nationwide. In the four years since, Wellory’s network of registered dietitians has provided evidence-based nutrition care for thousands of Americans across all 50 states, supporting both chronic condition management and general wellness via digital nutrition solutions. The Wellory provider network is composed of registered dietitians, who together offer 25 clinical specialties, provide support in over 15 languages, and have an average of more than ten years of clinical experience.

Wellory CEO and Co-founder Emily Hochman said, "Our mission since Day One has been to make nutrition care accessible for all – to integrate nutrition services as an essential part of a patient’s health journey. Season's dedication to a food-as-medicine platform and its commitment to enabling people with chronic conditions to eat well and live well is aligned with our vision for the future of nutrition in healthcare. We're excited that Wellory will help accelerate Season's nutrition offering to support more people in need."

Founded in 2020, Season is the leading Food-as-Medicine Platform backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, LRVHealth, and 8VC. Wellory's extensive nutrition provider network will expand Season’s outcomes-driven clinical nutrition practice and allow Season to continue rapidly scaling its platform, which includes affordable medically-tailored meals and groceries, culturally-relevant recipes, nutrition education, and an integrated benefits bank.

This strategic move enables Season to meet demand as it partners with employers, health plans and providers, addressing the urgent issue of chronic disease in the United States. This broadened provider network will be powered by Season's technology platform that translates clinical guidance into healthy, often subsidized food options that integrate with payer benefits. Season is now positioned to provide more patients with conditions including diabetes, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and high-risk pregnancy with evidence-based clinical programs that have been proven to drive improved health outcomes and lower total cost of care.

“The integration of Wellory allows us to scale our provider network and insurance coverage, which in turn makes clinical nutrition care more accessible for patients nationwide,” said Season CEO and Co-founder Josh Hix. “Season's approach to food-as-medicine is proven to drive improved health outcomes across a wide array of chronic diseases by creating a customized approach for every member. This acquisition allows us to immediately amplify that impact.”

Season members currently engage with registered dietitians three to four times per month, on average, via both messaging and virtual visits. This data-driven, customized approach is felt downstream with proven clinical results. In a recently validated report focused on Season’s diabetes program, Season’s personalized clinical nutrition care was shown to drive improved health outcomes: members with diabetes who had HbA1c levels at or above 9 points lowered their levels by an average of 1.8 points in 90 days when engaged with Season’s registered dietitians and related clinical program.

About Season Health

Season Health is the only integrated Food-as-Medicine Platform that drives engagement, health outcomes and total cost of care reduction for individuals, health plans and employers across populations. By combining evidence-based clinical care with access to affordable medically-tailored meals and groceries, Season empowers individuals and their families to make informed, sustainable choices, measurably improving both health outcomes and quality of life. Learn more at www.seasonhealth.com

About Wellory

Wellory is the leading nutrition care platform connecting patients with registered dietitians, covered by health insurance. In-network to support over 120 million Americans, Wellory makes it easy for patients to connect with a personal dietitian, unlocking access to quality nutrition care for those with diet-related disease. Wellory is a recognized organization working in collaboration with the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

