Comdata® Launches the Comdata Connect Card

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, today announced its launch of the Comdata Connect Card— a payment solution that not only allows cardholders to save more on fuel, but also allows them to earn points and/or rewards from the users’ existing credit card(s).

Cardholders can also link the Comdata Connect Card to their bank accounts, with the ability to add funds instantly.

“Fleets no longer have to choose between the benefits of Comdata’s best-in-market fuel card and the rewards programs they enjoy from bank accounts or credit cards,” said Eric Dowdell, President of Comdata. “The Comdata Connect Card is the best of both worlds, delivering industry-leading controls and discounts at the pump, while being funded by a credit card or bank account of our customers’ choice.”

This versatile product keeps fleets running smoothly, can help businesses build savings, and offers additional benefits such as:

Saving at major truck stops

Getting started right away, no credit check

Adding funds instantly

Avoiding stress over short due dates and late fees

Taking advantage of big fleet security, fraud alerts, and detailed reporting



To learn more about the Comdata Connect Card, visit www.comdata.com.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.

