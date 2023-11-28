Luxury Travel Market Size Worth $3,023.78 Billion by 2032 - Technological Advancements, Shifting Demographics, Adventure Destinations & Growth Contributors

Newark, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1,308.15 billion in 2022 global Luxury Travel market will reach USD 3,023.78 billion by 2032. There is a growing demand for authentic cultural experiences among luxury travellers. Opportunities lie in curating immersive cultural tours, facilitating interactions with local communities, and offering behind-the-scenes access to cultural events. In addition, combining luxury with personalized wellness experiences presents a significant opportunity. Luxury travel providers can offer personalized wellness itineraries that cater to individual health goals, including fitness programs, nutritional guidance, and mental well-being activities. Furthermore, the demand for private jet travel is rising among luxury travellers seeking exclusivity, privacy, and convenience. There are opportunities for luxury travel providers to offer bespoke private jet experiences, including onboard customized itineraries and luxury amenities. Besides, tailoring adventure travel experiences to individual preferences presents an upcoming opportunity. Luxury adventure travel can include personalized expeditions, exclusive access to natural wonders, adrenaline-pumping activities in remote and untouched destinations and many more for travellers.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 1,308.15 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 3,023.78 Billion CAGR 8.74% No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments Covered Tour, Age Group, Type of Traveller Drivers Increasing Disposable Income Opportunities Digital Innovation and Personalization Restraints Geopolitical Uncertainties

Key Insight of the global Luxury Travel market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region has been experiencing rapid economic growth, significantly increasing the number of affluent individuals. As disposable incomes rise, more people are inclined to spend on luxurious travel experiences, driving the growth of the luxury travel market. Additionally, The emergence of a robust middle and upper class in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia has created a substantial market for luxury travel. As more individuals enter these income brackets, there is a growing demand for exclusive and high-end travel experiences. Asia Pacific is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes. Luxury travellers increasingly seek unique and authentic experiences, and the region's cultural richness, historical sites, and diverse natural beauty offer a compelling draw. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed a surge in the development of luxury hotels, resorts, and accommodations. International luxury hotel chains are expanding their regional presence, providing premium lodging options for discerning travellers. The region is also home to numerous exclusive island destinations renowned for their pristine beaches and luxurious resorts. These destinations, such as the Maldives, Seychelles, and Bali, attract high-end travellers seeking secluded and idyllic getaways. Besides, there is a growing interest in wellness tourism in the Asia Pacific, with travellers seeking spa retreats, yoga retreats, and holistic wellness experiences. The region's traditional healing practices and serene environments contribute to its appeal in the luxury wellness travel sector.



The tour segment includes customized & private vacations, celebration journeys, culinary travel & shopping, cruises, yachting & small ship expeditions, safari & adventure, and others. In 2022, the safari & adventure segment dominated the market with the largest share of 35.29% and revenue of 461.65 billion.



The age group segment is classified into millennial, generation X, baby boomers and silver hair. In 2022, the baby boomers segment dominated the market with the highest share of 41.57% and market revenue of 543.80 billion.



The type of traveller segment is divided into absolute luxury, accessible luxury and aspiring luxury. In 2022, the absolute luxury segment held the largest market share at 56.23% and a market revenue of 735.57 billion.



Advancement in market



In February 2023: Tauck, a distinguished leader in guided travel and cruise experiences, has revealed a remarkable 35% expansion in its small-group land departures. This expansion reflects Tauck's commitment to meeting the rising requirement for intimate and immersive travel adventures. The augmented small group offerings underscore Tauck's commitment to allowing travellers to explore destinations in greater depth and richness.



In October 2022: Abercrombie & Kent, the distinguished luxury travel company with multiple awards, has officially launched four new DMCs in Namibia, Colombia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia to cater to the rising demand for luxury travel.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Social media influence.



Luxury travellers leverage the visual appeal of Instagram and the social connectivity of Facebook to curate and share their unique and indulgent moments. The carefully crafted posts, adorned with high-quality images and captivating captions, serve as a window into the world of opulence, influencing and inspiring their followers. The aspirational allure created by these social media narratives contributes significantly to travel trends within the luxury segment. The allure of picturesque landscapes, lavish accommodations, gourmet dining, and exclusive activities showcased on these platforms sparks the desire of others to seek similar elevated experiences. Moreover, social media has democratized access to information, allowing aspiring luxury travellers to discover hidden gems, bespoke services, and trending destinations. The influence is not just one way; it creates a symbiotic relationship where luxury travellers contribute to the trends while being influenced by the experiences of their peers.



Restraint: Perceived lack of time.



In this scenario, the luxury traveller's aspirations are tethered to the constraints imposed by a fast-paced and demanding lifestyle. The intricate web of professional responsibilities and hectic schedules becomes a limiting factor, preventing them from fully embracing luxury travel's leisurely and immersive nature. The financial capability may exist, but the temporal constraints create a dichotomy wherein the desire for opulent experiences contends with the practical realities of time scarcity. The demanding nature of professional commitments, often requiring undivided attention and time dedication, reduces availability for extended or frequent luxury travel experiences. Despite harbouring the desire for lavish escapades, the potential luxury traveller faces the challenge of aligning these aspirations with the temporal confines imposed by their professional life. This juxtaposition of financial affluence and time scarcity underscores the intricate balance that luxury travellers must navigate. While they may possess the means to embark on opulent journeys, the ticking clock and unrelenting demands of their professional lives introduce complexity, shaping their decisions on the feasibility and frequency of indulging in luxury travel experiences. The perceived lack of time becomes a poignant constraint, shaping how affluent individuals engage with the world of luxury travel.



Opportunity: Focus on unique destinations.



Venturing into and promoting lesser-known, exclusive destinations presents a strategic opportunity for luxury travel providers to attract travellers searching for novel, undiscovered experiences. This endeavour adds a distinctive flavour to their offerings and plays a pivotal role in crafting a more diverse and captivating luxury travel portfolio. In this approach, the focus is on unravelling destinations that may have escaped the spotlight of mainstream tourism. Luxury travel providers assume the role of trendsetters, unveiling the charm of these hidden gems to a clientele with a penchant for unique and off-the-beaten-path adventures. By presenting these lesser-known destinations as exclusive havens awaiting exploration, providers tap into the wanderlust and adventurous spirit of travellers yearning for unexplored territories. This strategy transcends the ordinary, offering luxury enthusiasts an opportunity to break free from the predictable. The allure of the undiscovered, coupled with the promise of exclusivity, becomes a magnetic force for those seeking a travel experience beyond the confines of popular destinations. It invites travellers to be explorers, immersing themselves in destinations that not only exude exclusivity but also promise an authentically untouched encounter.



Challenge: Competition from alternative accommodations.



In this evolving landscape, luxury vacation rentals and boutique accommodations redefine the contours of hospitality, departing from traditional luxury hotels' standardized offerings. The allure lies in the exclusivity and personalization inherent in these alternatives. Travelers seeking more than just opulent surroundings are drawn to the prospect of having an entire villa or a uniquely designed boutique space. The appeal of privacy is paramount. Luxury vacation rentals, in particular, offer seclusion and a sense of escapism that resonates with those who value intimacy in their travel experiences. The notion of having a private retreat, often in picturesque locations, becomes an enticing proposition, fostering a preference for these alternatives. Moreover, boutique accommodations contribute to this competitive challenge by offering a distinct character and charm. The personalized touch and the often eclectic design and immersive ambience of boutique spaces create an intimate atmosphere that resonates with travellers seeking a departure from the standardized luxury hotel experience.



Some of the major players operating in the global Luxury Travel market are:



• Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

• Absolute Travel Inc.

• Asia Transpacific Journeys

• Backroads

• Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

• Black Tomato

• Cox & Kings Ltd.

• Classic Journeys

• Exodus Travels Limited

• Geographic Expeditions, Inc.

• Kensington Tours

• Ker & Downey

• Journeys 360 Travel

• Lindblad Expeditions

• Meredith Corporation, LLC

• Micato Safaris

• Odyssey World

• Ovation Travel Group

• Scott Dunn Ltd.

• Travel Edge (Canada) Inc.

• TUI Group

• Thomas Cook Group

• Travelopia

• Travcoa

• Tauck, Inc.

• Virtuoso, Ltd.

• Voyage Prive

• Zicasso, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Tour



• Customized & Private Vacations

• Celebration Journeys

• Culinary Travel & Shopping

• Cruises, Yachting & Small Ship Expeditions

• Safari & Adventure

• Others



By Age Group



• Millennial

• Generation X

• Baby Boomers

• Silver Hair



By Type of Traveller



• Absolute Luxury

• Accessible Luxury

• Aspiring Luxury



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



