QP Technologies™ Achieves ISO Certifications from Global Auditing and Certification Body TÜV SÜD America Inc.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QP Technologies™, a leading provider of innovative microelectronic packaging and assembly solutions, today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certifications from globally recognized standards auditing and certification body TÜV SÜD America Inc. (TÜV SÜD). Developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 are the international quality-management standards for general business services and medical device applications, respectively.



In July 2023, TÜV SÜD representatives performed an intensive one-week audit onsite at QP Technologies' manufacturing facility in Escondido, California. During the audit, the certifications team confirmed the quality assurance system and general operative processes for QP Technologies’ IC assembly, packaging and microelectronic assembly services were in conformance to the ISO standards. “This updated certification of our facilities is vital to our ongoing commitment to deliver the utmost quality of work to our customers, providing an additional level of trust in our packaging and assembly processes,” said Annette Aquino, QP Technologies’ quality assurance manager.

TÜV SÜD’s large global footprint as well its comprehensive certification capabilities convinced QP Technologies to replace its prior ISO registrar firm. Ken Molitor, QP Technologies’ chief operating officer, noted, “Working with TÜV SÜD will allow us to pursue additional certifications – most notably, AS9100, which is key to reaching the broader aerospace and defense markets.” Compliance with AS9100 is required by major aerospace manufacturers and suppliers as a condition of doing business with them.

TÜV SÜD is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ANAB is also a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), a worldwide association of accreditation and other bodies that exist to assess and assure businesses conform to a wide range of management systems and processes. This extensive pedigree ensures the credibility of TÜV SÜD’s programs, including electrostatic discharge (ESD) certification, which QP Technologies will also pursue going forward.

About QP Technologies

Escondido, Calif.-based QP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak), a division of Promex Industries, provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its wholly owned, 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to small-volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and CoB. For more information, visit www.qptechnologies.com, or call 858-674-4676.