VERSES Files Provisional Patent Application to Enable Real-Time, Self-Learning and Self-Improving Adaptive Autonomous Agents

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of intelligent systems, announces the filing of a provisional patent application representing an innovative method for “Knowledge Expansion” in next-generation artificial intelligence systems.



Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly ubiquitous and has impacted virtually every industry, yet it is largely employed to generate content – images and words – based on massive amounts of data. However, once trained, these models cannot be incrementally updated. VERSES Knowledge Expander enables intelligent systems to continuously learn and adapt in real-time by emulating the encoding processes of the human brain. The Company believes this technology could potentially replace the current state-of-the-art approach to artificial intelligence.

“We believe that knowledge expansion is the key to enabling dynamic models, allowing agents to adapt to a changing world. It is the essence of artificial general intelligence,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.

Now, similar to how our brains allow us to “find the right place” in our memory for the novel information we receive every day, the VERSES Knowledge Expander can expand the information store of a graph database by determining whether a new node, edge or element of an existing node should be added to the graph to reflect the correct causal relationship between the new information and the existing information in the database. This allows inference in real-world scenarios by encoding the probability of relationships.

The Company believes Knowledge Expander is significant because deciding how new information should be connected with respect to existing information stored in a graph database normally requires a human understanding of how things causally relate to each other in the world. It enables real-time, adaptive and autonomous learning in agents. This was demonstrated in the Genius™ demo earlier this month.

VERSES' Knowledge Expander automates tasks requiring human intervention, facilitating more advanced cognitive processes. The invention is designed to secure VERSES novel IP in the highly competitive AI space.

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. Genius can learn, adapt and interact with the world. Key features of Genius include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and X .

