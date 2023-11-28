Bix Produce Issues Safety Alert on Cut Cantaloupe Products Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bix Produce of Little Canada, MN., is issuing a voluntary recall of Grab N’ Go containers of cut cantaloupe and mixed fruit cups due to the potential for Salmonella contamination in the products. These cantaloupe products were derived from cantaloupes that are involved in the recent Malachita cantaloupe recall.



Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe.

Consumers who may have frozen cantaloupe or cantaloupe products for later use should check their freezers and throw away any recalled products.

If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it. Throw it away.



The affected cantaloupe products were distributed from October 19th through October 20th, 2023, and were sold in the states of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin at convenience stores, delis, and business cafes. These products are beyond their usable shelf-life and are no longer expected to be in commerce.

BRAND ITEM DESCRIPTION Item Number PACK / SIZE LOT CODE Created Fresh! CANTALOUPE FRUIT CUP GRAB N’ GO 19703 5.75 OZ EACH SELL BY DATES OF 10/25/2023 AND 10/26/2023 Created Fresh! MIXED FRUIT CUP GRAB N’ GO 19721 5.75 OZ EACH SELL BY DATES OF 10/25/2023 AND 10/26/2023 Jack & Olive MIXED FRUIT CUP J&O 23355 5.75 OZ EACH SELL BY DATES OF 10/25/2023 AND 10/26/2023

To date, there have been no illnesses reported related to products distributed by Bix Produce. No other products distributed by Bix Produce are being recalled. Bix Produce is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall.

The recall was initiated after a supplier notified Bix Produce that they had delivered recalled Malachita cantaloupes to Bix Produce and that those had been processed and distributed by Bix Produce.

Bix Produce takes the safety and integrity of the products it distributes seriously and regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause.

Customers who have any questions about the recall may call: 651-487-8000

Below are pictures of the packaging labels.





























SYSCO CORPORATION

SHANNON MUTSCHLER

832-920-4496

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d53b8b1-f7f7-4973-9302-511a285c0a64

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a425ddbc-487d-4194-9271-4211c7cc9f2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de5b4323-d366-4118-a698-9ca2375430bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb7f290b-80da-42f5-8025-f4fbf3d5e8f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa09a5e6-5cea-4ba0-9a39-9c94857808c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fad35998-c47d-4bdb-86f4-784f4212656d