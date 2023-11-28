Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market Report 2023-2030 - Market Thrives Amid Growing Demand for Targeted GI Treatments

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Dosage Form (Tablets, Liquid, Microspheres, Capsule, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.99% from 2023 to 2030

Rising focus on patient-centric solutions and growing outsourcing demand are some of the key factors driving market expansion. Furthermore, an increased focus on localized drug delivery is expected to boost market growth.





Gastroretentive drug delivery systems are indicated for localized drug delivery applications in the gastrointestinal tract. This is particularly true for disorders such as peptic ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Moreover, the use of advanced technologies such as nanotechnology, 3D printing, and digital health in gastroretentive drug delivery systems has been investigated in order to improve drug delivery accuracy, monitoring, and patient involvement.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market for gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing. Many clinical trials were postponed or delayed as a result of lockdowns, travel restrictions, and patient recruitment issues. This hampered the development and testing of novel gastroretentive medication delivery systems. Moreover, the pandemic disrupted worldwide supply chains, disrupting the availability of raw materials and industrial components. This factor had an influence on the manufacturing and development of gastroretentive drug delivery systems.



Factors such as rising strategic initiatives in the form of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions by key operating companies, and growing investments in R&D programs are other factors expected to boost market growth in the coming years. For instance, in November 2022, Lonza introduced a new capsule solution known as Capsugel Enprotect, designed for intestinal drug delivery.

Unlike conventional capsules, this innovative design remains intact during stomach transit and only releases its contents in the intestine. Capsugel Enprotect is a coating-free capsule that could potentially simplify the drug manufacturing process by eliminating the need for additional capsule coating or sealing.



Based on dosage form, the tablets segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 38% in 2022. Tablets are a well-known and extensively used dosage type. Because of their adaptability, they can be used in various formulation methods, such as controlled release, sustained release, and targeted administration, making them ideal for gastroretentive drug delivery systems

The capsule segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period. Capsule technology developments, such as modulated release and specialized coatings, enable the development of more advanced gastroretentive compositions. These advancements may enhance the demand for outsourcing services centered on capsule-based medication delivery systems

North America captured the largest revenue share of over 47% in 2022. This is attributed to the region's advanced pharmaceutical industry, strong research and development capabilities, high market demand, and an established healthcare infrastructure

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to the market revenue in the coming years. Cost-effective outsourcing, government support and incentives, rising healthcare needs, and technological advancements are some of the major factors driving the regional market growth

