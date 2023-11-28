Light Weapons Market Size Worth USD 21.98 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global light weapons market is forecasted to be worth USD 21.98 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the light weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

The global market landscape of light weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 11.86 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 4.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 21.98 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End Users, Materials Used, Technology, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The market for Light Weapons Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Light Weapons Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.

Freedom Group

Orbital ATK

Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc.

American Outdoor Brand Corporation

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics Corporation

Beretta S.p.A.

Raytheon Company

Strategic Development

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced their acquisition of a Light Weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition the company entered in the Light Weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other Light Weapons.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Light Weapons Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Materials Used, Technology and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Rifles & Machine Guns Manpads & Launchers Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers Grenades & Landmines Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles Light Anti-Tank Weapons Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Military Law Enforcement

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Guided Unguided

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India Pakistan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



