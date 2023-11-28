Global Gene Expression Research Report 2023: A $20.94 Billion Market by 2030 - High Investment in Genomic Research and Increased Focus on Precision Medicine

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Expression Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (DNA Chip/Microarray, Kits & Reagents), By Technique (Promoter Analysis, RNA Exp.), By Capacity, By Process, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene expression market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030

The market growth is being driven by various factors, such as advancements in genomic technologies like microarray analysis, quantitative polymerase chain reaction, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The increasing adoption of precision medicine and the rising demand for personalized medicines also contribute significantly to this growth.





Genes are segments of DNA found within the genome that encode proteins. Different organisms possess genomes with thousands of different types of genes responsible for various functions. During different stages of cell development and physiological processes, including cell differentiation, these genes are precisely regulated and expressed.

Gene expression can be influenced by environmental and stimuli factors, such as temperature, nutrients, hormones, and stress. Although the fundamental process of transcription, which involves producing mRNA from protein-coding genes, is similar across different organisms, the mechanisms of gene regulation and the molecular machinery involved can vary.



In the post-genomic and epigenomic era, it is increasingly recognized that gene expression is not solely controlled by gene sequences. Other non-genomic factors, including protein and DNA modifications, as well as non-coding RNAs, play significant roles in regulating gene expression.

These factors contribute to the complexity of gene regulation and have implications for understanding the broader mechanisms that control cellular processes and development.



Gene Expression Market Report Highlights

cDNA synthesis & conversion segment accounted for the largest share of 27.1% in 2022. This is due to the development of new technologies and tools for cDNA synthesis and the increasing demand for genetic research.

Based on the product, kits & reagents accounted for the largest share of 74.2% in 2022. The introduction of innovative products designed for specific uses drives the segment's growth.

The high-plex segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increased use of gene expression analysis for several genomic studies is the primary reason driving the growth of this segment.

Drug discovery & development dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.2% in 2022.

RNA expression accounted for the largest share of 41.7% in 2022. Technological advances in RNA expression tools and techniques, coupled with the availability of a range of products to meet different research needs, are anticipated to increase the adoption of these techniques for gene expression analysis.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast time frame. Rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology activities in the region drive the growth of the market. Countries such as South Korea, Japan, India, and China have made substantial investments in R&D for gene expression studies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Gene Expression Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Technological advances that enhance gene expression

3.2.1.2. High investment in genomic research

3.2.1.3. Increased focus on precision medicine

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Challenges in data analysis

3.2.2.2. High price of important instruments

3.3. Gene Expression Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Gene Expression Market: Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Gene Expression Market: Process Movement Analysis

4.2. Sample Collection

4.2.1. Sample Collection Gene Expression Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Purification

4.4. cDNA synthesis & conversion

4.5. PCR Analysis



Chapter 5. Gene Expression Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Gene Expression Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2. Kits & Reagents

5.2.1. Kits & Reagents Gene Expression Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Manufacturing and Packaging

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Gene Expression Market: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Gene Expression Market: Capacity Movement Analysis

6.2. Low- to Mid- Plex

6.2.1. Low to Mid Plex Expression Market 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. High-Plex



Chapter 7. Gene Expression Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Gene Expression Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2. Drug Discovery & Development

7.2.1. Drug Discovery & Development Market 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Clinical Diagnostics

7.4. Biotech & Microbiology

7.5. Others



Chapter 8. Gene Expression Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Gene Expression Market: Technique Movement Analysis

8.2. RNA Expression

8.2.1. RNA Expression Gene Expression Market 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Promoter Analysis

8.4. Protein Expression & Posttranslational Modification Analysis

8.5. Others



Chapter 9. Gene Expression Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Gene Expression: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Participant Categorization

10.1.1. Innovators

10.1.2. Market Leaders

10.1.3. Emerging Players

10.1.4. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

