Research-grade Proteins Market Report 2023: Global Market to Reach $2.69 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 15.53% - Increasing Use of Recombinant Proteins

The global research-grade proteins market size is estimated to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.53% from 2023 to 2030

The growing investments in research and development within the fields of cancer research and rising demand for personalized medicines are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising government investments in numerous countries for various clinical studies are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing advancements in the biotechnology industry in developing countries are further driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.





The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market due to the surge in research activities for developing vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. As regulatory authorities focused on expediting the approval processes for vaccine candidates, the demand for contract manufacturing increased.

Although novel vaccine platforms, such as mRNA vaccines, received significant attention, several recombinant protein vaccine alternatives were also being evaluated. For instance, in July 2022, Novavax, Inc.'s Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine received an expanded conditional marketing authorization for use in the EU.

Furthermore, the pandemic highlighted the need for agile and flexible manufacturing abilities in biologics. This factor is expected to boost the competitive landscape and fuel market growth in the near future.



As per Global Genes, in October 2019, more than 400 million people globally are living with rare and genetic diseases. This figure indicates the dire need for treatments and the betterment of clinical settings as well as health awareness. The need for advanced research and drug targeting mechanisms knowledge is crucial for medicine development.

Many regions have developed biobanks from cohort programs to provide researchers with high-quality samples for revolutionizing treatment efforts. This is expected to result in an increased focus on biomarkers discovery for various conditions. Thus, initiatives and government interest in research activities for building a better healthcare infrastructure are expected to enhance the applications of research-grade proteins, consequently driving market growth.



However, protein production is a time-consuming activity, which often requires high maintenance of the operating conditions during the procedure. Even with the high and ever-increasing demand for these recombinant products, support from regulatory bodies is still evolving at a slower pace.

Research-grade proteins are usually manufactured via a host or an expression system, where the gene specific to the desired product is expressed through stages of transfection and bacterial transformation or viral transduction. This complex process often has the disadvantage of over-expression of untargeted regions and even utilizes more time. Thus, the absence of specific guidelines and regulations for recombinant technology is a major factor hindering the booming market of research-grade proteins.



Research-grade Proteins Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the cytokines & growth factors segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 23.36% in 2022 and the segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.62% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to its role in various clinical studies for drug discovery and development

Based on host cell, the mammalian cells segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 55.73% in 2022. The large share is primarily due to its similar biological makeup to human cells, which helps in the production of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and many more

Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share of 61.35% in 2022. Due to the increasing number of research activities for drug discoveries & development and the growing demand for personalized medicines, the demand for research-grade proteins is projected to boost over the forecast period

Based on region, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.86% in 2022. This large share is attributed to the presence of major market players and robust healthcare infrastructure. These factors are anticipated to boost the market for research-grade proteins in the region over the forecast period

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Miltenyi Biotec

GenScript

Bio-Techne

Proteintech Group, Inc.

ACROBiosystems

Sino Biological, Inc.

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

New England Biolabs

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $845.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2690 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research-grade Proteins Market: Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Research-grade Proteins Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Research-grade Proteins Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Increasing use of recombinant proteins in research activities

3.3.2. Growing research activities for drug discovery and precision medicine

3.3.3. Rising adoption of biologics & biosimilars

3.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1. Regulatory and safety concerns regarding protein production

3.4.2. Dearth of skilled personnel and expertise

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Research-grade Proteins Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Cytokines & Growth Factors

4.2.1. Cytokines & Growth Factors Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Interferons (IFNs)

4.2.3. Interleukins (ILs)

4.3. Antibodies

4.4. Immune Checkpoint Proteins

4.5. Virus Antigens

4.6. Enzymes

4.6.1. Enzymes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Kinases

4.6.3. Metabolic Enzymes

4.7. Recombinant Regulatory Proteins

4.8. Hormones



Chapter 5. Host Cell Business Analysis

5.1. Research-grade Proteins Market: Host Cell Movement Analysis

5.2. Mammalian Cells

5.3. Bacterial Cells

5.4. Yeast & Fungi

5.5. Insect Cells



Chapter 6. End-use Business Analysis

6.1. Research-grade Proteins Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.2.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2022

