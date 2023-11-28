Cities Management Volunteers At Harvest Pack Food Bank

MINNEAPOLIS Minn., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team members from Associa Cities Management (CM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Twin Cities Metro and Western Wisconsin region, recently volunteered with Harvest Pack food bank in St. Paul. Approximately 20 CM team members spent part of their day packing oatmeal for distribution to local food pantries. In just 2½ hours, they packaged enough food for 10,880 meals. It was a great team building event and a fun way for the company to give back to the local community.

Founded in 2012, Harvest Pack is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian hunger relief nonprofit organization. Harvest Pack addresses food insecurity by supporting volunteers in bringing meal packing events to their local communities. Harvest Pack’s healthy meals are then donated to established nonprofit partners who distribute to food insecure communities. Though Harvest Pack’s primary focus is fighting hunger in the U.S., they are proud to support global needs with selected international organizations as well. To donate or volunteer visit www.harvestpack.org/volunteer-opportunities.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

