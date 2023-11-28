India Travel & Tourism Markets Report 2023: A $39.55 Billion Market by 2029 - India Beckons Travelers with Cultural Heritage, Diverse Landscapes, Historical Monuments, and Unique Experiences

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Travel & Tourism Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Travel & Tourism Market has valued at USD 18.92 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.45% through 2029.

The India Travel & Tourism market is a vibrant and diverse sector that plays a significant role in the country's economy. India's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, historical monuments, and unique experiences attract travelers from around the world.

India's travel and tourism industry continues to thrive, offering a diverse range of experiences that cater to both domestic and international travelers. With a rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical landmarks, India has become a sought-after destination for those seeking adventure, spirituality, and culinary delights.

The North region of India, with its iconic cities like Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, stands out as a cultural and historical hub. UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Taj Mahal and Amer Fort, along with spiritual centers like Varanasi and Rishikesh, attract visitors from all over the world. The region's diverse landscapes also make it a hotspot for adventure tourism, with opportunities for trekking, mountaineering, and rafting in the Himalayas.

Food enthusiasts are drawn to the North region's flavorful cuisine, which includes kebabs, biryanis, and an array of sweets. Travelers can explore local markets and street food stalls to savor these culinary delights.

The North region is not only a place of cultural and historical significance but also a gateway to the majestic Himalayas. Its well-developed infrastructure and connectivity make it easy for tourists to access various destinations within the region.

As India's travel and tourism market continues to grow, it is important to address challenges such as infrastructure deficiencies, regulatory hurdles, and seasonality. Sustainable and responsible tourism practices are on the rise, with travelers seeking eco-friendly accommodations and experiences that minimize their impact on the environment.

The adoption of digital technology, including online booking platforms and contactless travel, has transformed the way travelers plan and experience their journeys. This digital transformation has enhanced convenience and efficiency, making travel more accessible and enjoyable.

Overall, India's travel and tourism sector hold immense potential for further growth. With ongoing government initiatives, infrastructure development, and a focus on sustainability, India is poised to regain its position as a top global travel destination as international travel resumes post-pandemic. Travelers can look forward to discovering the diverse and captivating landscapes, cultures, and experiences that India has to offer.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered India

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India travel & tourism market.

Makemytrip Pvt. Ltd.

Thomas Cook Ltd.

Country Holidays Inn & Suites Pvt Ltd

Yatra Online Limited

Riya Travel And Tours (India) Private Limited

Cox & Kings Limited

Cleartrip Private Limited

Ibibo Group Private Limited

Le Travenues Technology Pvt. Ltd. (Ixigo)

Sotc Travel Services Private Limited

Report Scope:



India Travel & Tourism Market, By Type:

Domestic

Inbound

Outbound

India Travel & Tourism Market, By Service Offering:

Ticket Reservation

Hotel Booking

Holiday/Tour Packages

Others

India Travel & Tourism Market, By Purpose of Visit:

Business

Leisure & Recreation

Education

Medical

Social Activity

Others

India Travel & Tourism Market, By Booking Type:

Travel Companies

Travel Agencies

Online

Others

India Travel & Tourism Market, By Region:

North

South

East

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ab1m7c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment